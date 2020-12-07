Prep Wrestling Preview: Menomonie brings back state, sectional qualifiers to the mat

The Menomonie wrestling team has a state qualifier and a number of experienced veterans on the roster to build around this season.

Girard Jones qualified for the Division 1 state tournament as a heavyweight last season and is joined by sectional qualifiers Kellan Aure and Zach Evenson, two-year starters Nick Haviland and Blane Keyes and returning starter Josh Boyette as the nucleus for the Mustangs lineup.

The team will also have Brayten Casey, Kolyn Wolf, Walker Ferguson and Steele Schaefer to add to the lineup as state placewinners Sam Skillings and Andrew Fenton have graduated. The normally busy season schedule has been scaled down amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with home conference duals against Hudson (Dec. 4), Eau Claire North (Dec. 30) and Eau Claire Memorial (Jan. 14) to go with road duals at Rice Lake (Dec. 12), Wisconsin Rapids (Dec. 19), Chippewa Falls (Jan. 7), River Falls (Jan. 21) and Stanley-Boyd (Jan. 26).

“Unpredictable with the COVID situation,” Menomonie coach Ray Paul said of his team’s season outlook. “Would like to stay healthy and keep everyone safe and on the mat.”

The Mustangs started out the season with a 59-21 defeat to perrenial Big Rivers Conference contender Hudson.

2020-21 Schedule