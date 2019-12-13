BOYCEVILLE — Boyceville wrestling coach Jamie Olson is excited about the young talent the Bulldogs will have in the lineup this season.
Boyceville lost some big-time performers but a young core is ready to continue their development. Olson begins his 20th year leading the program and he said his team is young and hungry to improve.
“I have some exciting kids that are working hard and want to improve every day,” Olson said. “It’s going to be a fun year. Some years you look to rebuild, and this is a year we’re not looking to rebuild, we’re looking to get better and improve.”
The Bulldogs will be without four-time state champion Brock Schlough, state qualifier Nick Goodell and fellow departed senior Eli Swanson.
Back for Boyceville are four state qualifiers. Junior Trett Joles won a Division 3 state title at 182 pounds last year after going 50-0 on the season. Sophomore Josiah Berg (44-7) placed fifth at 106 pounds but will be moving up to 120 this year.
Sophomore Ira Bialzik (29-14) qualified at 126 a year ago and will wrestle for the Bulldogs at 138 and junior Nate Stuart (36-13) made it to state at 120 but will slot into the lineup at 145 this year.
“Both those guys have had good offseasons and they had good football seasons too, so I’m looking forward to those guys stepping up,” Olson said of Bialzik and Stuart. “Hopefully we make that trip again to state and get on the podium. That’s their goals.”
Boyceville also brings back a sectional qualifier in sophomore Tyler Dormanen (24-12), who should return from injury shortly and take spot in the middle weight classes.
The Bulldogs had plenty of freshman see action last year and with the another year of development they should continue to see improvements. Besides Berg, Bialzik and Dormanen, Boyceville will have sophomores Brice Evenson (106), Filup Nelson (126), Peyton Ponath (132), Preston Coombs ((160), Nick Hillman (182), Greg Moore (220) and Keegan Plemon (285) in the lineup.
“They bring a year of experience under their belt and they bring some maturity. They’ve been training in the weight room, so they’re bigger and stronger this year,” Olson said of the sophomores.
Freshman Emma Gruenhagen (113) and Bash Nielson (170) are expected to make an immediate impact.
“She’s a girl that has wrestled a lot and she’s pretty experienced and she’s going to bring some quality to the lineup in the lower weights,” Olson said of Gruenhagen.
The lone senior for the Bulldogs is Josh Marzofka at 195. Marzofka had seven wins last year in his first year of high school wrestling and Olson looks for continue improvement in his second year on the team.
“He’s got a learning left to do, but he’s much improved from last year,” Olson said of Marzofka.
The Bulldogs went 1-2 at the Cumberland duals last weekend with losses to Tomahawk and Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee while earning a victory over Shell Lake. On Saturday Boyceville is an invitational at Wisconsin Dells. Boyceville has home duals against Cadott (Jan. 7), Spring Valley/Elmwood (Jan. 16), Bloomer/Colfax (Jan. 21) and Durand (Jan. 30).
Boyceville came in second a team sectional last year falling short to Saint Croix Falls in its bid to reach the team state championships. There are other talented teams but Olson feels if healthy and things break right the Bulldogs can put themselves in position to reach sectionals again.
“You hope to get into that position and then go from there,” Olson said. “Then hopefully things can work out for you. You’ve got to win big matches, you got to find a way to stay healthy and you have to have your best lineup, best 14 in there competing at that time of the year.”
Bloomer/Colfax brings back two state qualifiers
The Bloomer/Colfax wrestling team will have a strong core this winter with the return of two state qualifiers and two sectional qualifiers.
Sawyer Best and Mitch Harmon are back for coach Jim Poirier’s team after advancing to the Division 2 state championships last season. Best advanced to state at 132 pounds and had a 29-5 record while Harmon advanced to the quarterfinals at 138 pounds and tallied a 33-4 overall record. Luke Blanchard and Bowen Rothbauer each advanced to sectionals a season ago and return as well.Bloomer/Colfax competes at an invitational at Eau Claire North on Saturday. The team has two home duals this season, hosting Northwestern on Dec. 17 in Bloomer and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser/Prairie Farm on Jan. 23 in Colfax.
