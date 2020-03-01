Prep Wrestling State: Boyceville's Joles caps dominant season by repeating as Division 3 champion at 182 pounds

MADISON — Boyceville's Trett Joles earned his second WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament championship on Saturday evening with a victory over Blair-Taylor's Logan Shramek in their matchup in Division 3 at 182 pounds in the Kohl Center.

Joles (46-1) scored a pinfall on Shramek near the end of the second period to cap another state championship year after winning the title at 182 in 2019.

"I was pretty good on my feet, a little rough on top," Joles said of his championship victory. "But that's how it goes. I came here to win and that's what I did."

Joles squared off with Shramek in the championship matchup at 182 at the Northern Badger Wrestling Classic in late December, winning that match with a second-round pinfall as well. But Saturday's rematch was a closer contest for the Boyceville junior, but still one he came out on top in.

"He came a little bit different, he came out with a little bit more fight," Joles said of Shramek. "He was really, really tough opponent but again I just had to do the same thing and I'm just happy I won. A win's a win and I'm just happy that I won another state championship."