Prep Wrestling State: Boyceville's Joles caps dominant season by repeating as Division 3 champion at 182 pounds

MADISON — Boyceville's Trett Joles earned his second WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament championship on Saturday evening with a victory over Blair-Taylor's Logan Shramek in their matchup in Division 3 at 182 pounds in the Kohl Center.
Joles (46-1) scored a pinfall on Shramek near the end of the second period to cap another state championship year after winning the title at 182 in 2019.
"I was pretty good on my feet, a little rough on top," Joles said of his championship victory. "But that's how it goes. I came here to win and that's what I did."
Joles squared off with Shramek in the championship matchup at 182 at the Northern Badger Wrestling Classic in late December, winning that match with a second-round pinfall as well. But Saturday's rematch was a closer contest for the Boyceville junior, but still one he came out on top in.
"He came a little bit different, he came out with a little bit more fight," Joles said of Shramek. "He was really, really tough opponent but again I just had to do the same thing and I'm just happy I won. A win's a win and I'm just happy that I won another state championship."
Joles advanced to the finals with a major decision win and pinfall victory on Friday and has been a big part of helping Boyceville become what he believes is a 'wrestling school'.
You have free articles remaining.
"I love Boyceville," Joles said. "I love the coaches, I love the community. Whether they like it or not our school is a wrestling school."
Earlier in the championship round Boyceville's Josiah Berg (36-5) finished second at 120, falling by a 4-3 tiebreaker to Poynette's Cash Stewart (44-1) in a tightly contested match. Berg picked up a major decision and decision victory on Friday to move into the finals.
"It was a great match, he wrestled a really good match," Joles said of Berg. "It was unfortunate he didn't come out on top but I talked with him and told him he had to be alright with it. He said he felt good so as long as he wrestled his best, I said you can't be disappointed."
Menomonie's Sam Skillings overcame a semifinal loss on Friday to finish in third place in Division 1 at 182. Skillings (26-2) was dominant on Saturday, starting the day with a 15-0 technical fall victory over Fort Atkinson's Thomas Witkins (41-9) before pinning Burlington's Quade Gehring (42-6) in 37 seconds to cap his prep career with the Mustangs.
Bloomer/Colfax's Bowen Rothbauer concluded his first trip to the state tournament by taking third place at 152. Rothbauer won both of his consolation matches on Saturday, first defeating Kewaskum's Braden Maertz (45-5) by a pinfall in the third period.
Rothbauer then avenged a Friday defeat to Lodi's Colton Nicolay by scoring a 6-1 decision win against Nicolay (38-14) for third place. Nicolay beat Rothbauer by a 3-0 decision in the quarterfinals earlier in the tournament.
Sawyer Best (48-3) finished in fifth place at 132, starting his day with a 12-4 major decision loss against Amery's Jordan Penard (39-5) before defeating Viroqua's Cale Anderson (46-6) by a forfeit.