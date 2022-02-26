Prep Wrestling State: Boyceville's Dormanen takes second in Division 3 at 170 pounds

MADISON — As a part of a program full of great wrestlers over the years, Tyler Dormanen is simply proud to be one.

Dormanen finished as the Division 3 runner-up at 170 pounds on Saturday evening at the WIAA Individual State Wrestling Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison. Dormanen fell in a tight 2-0 decision against Mishicot's Brant Cracraft (48-2) in the title match.

Cracraft scored a two-point takedown in the third period for the only points of a highly-contested matchup over Dormanen (45-5)..

“It feels really good," Dormanen said. "It’s been a dream of mine since I was little kid. Falling short obviously it’s heartbreaking but it just means more work to do with anything in the future. You can settle. You’ve always got to be doing more.”

Dormanen dominated his first two matches of the weekend, starting in Friday's quarterfinals with a 15-0 technical fall win over Coleman's Cole Klimek. He backed that up in the semifinals with a 10-5 decision over Wabeno/Laona/Three Lakes' Ryan Roy.

Ira Bialzik, Sabastian Nielson and John Klefstad each advanced to state for the Bulldogs and fell in the earlier rounds. Bialzik (24-9) started his tournament at 160 on a strong note with a 12-5 victory over Dylan Herb of Shiocton. Bialzik was bested by Poynette's Cash Stewart via an 8-1 decision in the quarterfinals and then fell 9-2 against Bonduel's Tyson Bogacz.

Nielson (40-9) lost his first matchup at 195 pounds in a 4-2 sudden victory versus Auburndale's Brice Thiel. Klefstad (28-16) was pinned by Ithaca/Weston's Marshell Self in his 220 opener.

Boyceville entered this year's state tournament with 18 all-time individual championships and the Bulldogs have been no stranger to taking titles in recent years.

Trett Joles won back-to-back titles in 2019 and 2020 with Garrett Joles winning back-to-back crowns of his own in 2017 and 2018. Brock Schlough started the streak when he won the first of his four in 2016. Dormanen just missed out joining that exclusive group, but has put together a strong career that warrants being placed in lofty company. Dormanen was third at 160 a year ago.

“A lot of people take their schools for granted," Dormanen said. "I’m honored and blessed to be a part of the Boyceville community school district, especially the wrestling program. There’s been so many names like the Joles’, the Johnson’s, (Brock) Schlough, they’ve all helped me since I was in middle school giving me advice or their expertise. They gave it to me and I’m very honored and blessed to be able to wrestle for them. Heartbreaking I couldn’t bring them another gold but blessed that I’ve had coaches and family around me.”

Bloomer/Colfax senior Bowen Rothbauer finished in fifth place in Division 2 at 160 to earn his third career podium position. Rothbauer defeated Ellsworth's Ivan Veenendall with a 6-1 decision to take fifth after falling via 4-2 sudden victory to Whitewater's Carter Friend in his consolation semifinal opener on Saturday.

Rothbauer started his tournament Thursday with a 14-2 major decision over Lomira's Turner Wagoner but lost by a 7-0 decision versus Amery's Eddie Simes in the quarterfinals. Rothbauer stayed alive with a pinfall victory in 4:40 against Denmark's Elijah Shefchik.

