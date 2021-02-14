 Skip to main content
Prep Wrestling State Division 1 and 2 Roundup: Menomonie's Jones fourth at 285 pounds
Prep Wrestling State Roundup

Prep Wrestling State Division 1 and 2 Roundup: Menomonie's Jones fourth at 285 pounds

Girard Jones

Menomonie's Girard Jones pins Franklin's Steven Martinez-Delacotera during the 285-pound quarterfinals of Saturday's WIAA Division 1 individual state meet at Kaukauna High School.

 BROCK FRITZ, Capital Newspapers

KAUKAUNA — Girard Jones' second trip to state ended with his first podium finish as the Menomonie senior finished fourth at 285 pounds on Saturday at the WIAA Division 1 state wrestling tournament hosted at Kaukauna High School.

Jones (17-3) won two of his four matches to take fourth.

The senior began his day in the quarterfinals with a pinfall victory against Franklin's Stevens Martinez-Delacotera before falling in the semifinals by a tight 5-4 decision against Stoughton's Griffin Empey.

Jones recovered in his consolation semifinal matchup to defeat Shawano's Nick Kohn by 6-1 decision before being upended in the third-place match by Neenah's Bryce Fochs.

Jones' win over Kohn was his second in as many weeks as the senior earned a sudden victory in their first matchup at sectionals where Jones won all three of his matches on the way to a sectional title.

Bloomer/Colfax's Rothbauer fourth at Adams-Friendship

At Adams, Bowen Rothbauer came home fourth for the Raptors at 152.

Rothbauer (12-6) started the day by pinning Lomira's Adam Sauer in the quarterfinals before suffering a 7-3 decision defeat to Two Rivers' Bailey Thelen. Rothbauer came back in the consolation bracket to defeat Freedom's Ben Bredael by 7-2 decision before falling by a tight 1-0 decision to Eau Claire Regis/Altoona's Payton Kostka in the match for third place.

