Prep Wrestling State Division 1 and 2 Roundup: Menomonie's Jones fourth at 285 pounds

KAUKAUNA — Girard Jones' second trip to state ended with his first podium finish as the Menomonie senior finished fourth at 285 pounds on Saturday at the WIAA Division 1 state wrestling tournament hosted at Kaukauna High School.

Jones (17-3) won two of his four matches to take fourth.

The senior began his day in the quarterfinals with a pinfall victory against Franklin's Stevens Martinez-Delacotera before falling in the semifinals by a tight 5-4 decision against Stoughton's Griffin Empey.

Jones recovered in his consolation semifinal matchup to defeat Shawano's Nick Kohn by 6-1 decision before being upended in the third-place match by Neenah's Bryce Fochs.

Jones' win over Kohn was his second in as many weeks as the senior earned a sudden victory in their first matchup at sectionals where Jones won all three of his matches on the way to a sectional title.

Bloomer/Colfax's Rothbauer fourth at Adams-Friendship

At Adams, Bowen Rothbauer came home fourth for the Raptors at 152.