Prep Wrestling State Roundup: Boyceville's Joles, Berg advance to Division 3 title matches

MADISON — Boyceville's Trett Joles and Josiah Berg will each have the opportunity to be state champions.

Joles and Berg both advanced to their respective championship matches at the Division 3 State Individual Wrestling Championships on Friday.

Joles (45-1) is looking to repeat as state champion after the junior pinned Coleman's John Bieber in three minutes, 36 seconds in the seminfinals at 182 pounds to make his way to Saturday's title match. He will face off with Blair-Taylor's Logan Shramek (36-2).

Joles earlier on Friday won by an 18-7 major decision over Cedar Grove-Belgium’s Aaron Duenk.

Berg (36-4) got a 11-1 major decision in the semifinals at 120 over Colten Klemm of Manawa to make his first appearance in the title match. The sophomore took fifth place at 106 last season.

Berg got an opening round win Friday morning by earning a 13-6 decision over Jericho Helser of Shiocton.

Menomonie’s Sam Skillings will also be in action on Saturday in Division 1, but after a semifinal loss the senior will be battling to finish as high as third.