Prep Wrestling State Roundup: Boyceville's Joles, Berg advance to Division 3 title matches

MADISON — Boyceville's Trett Joles and Josiah Berg will each have the opportunity to be state champions.
Joles and Berg both advanced to their respective championship matches at the Division 3 State Individual Wrestling Championships on Friday.
Joles (45-1) is looking to repeat as state champion after the junior pinned Coleman's John Bieber in three minutes, 36 seconds in the seminfinals at 182 pounds to make his way to Saturday's title match. He will face off with Blair-Taylor's Logan Shramek (36-2).
Joles earlier on Friday won by an 18-7 major decision over Cedar Grove-Belgium’s Aaron Duenk.
Berg (36-4) got a 11-1 major decision in the semifinals at 120 over Colten Klemm of Manawa to make his first appearance in the title match. The sophomore took fifth place at 106 last season.
Berg got an opening round win Friday morning by earning a 13-6 decision over Jericho Helser of Shiocton.
Menomonie’s Sam Skillings will also be in action on Saturday in Division 1, but after a semifinal loss the senior will be battling to finish as high as third.
Skillings (26-2) was defeated by a 4-3 decision in the 182-pound semifinals by John Gunderson of Baraboo. Gunderson is undefeated on the season and was ranked third in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online rankings with Skillings having been ranked at the top.
You have free articles remaining.
Skillings will need to win his next two matches to finish in third. He will be in action on Saturday morning matching up against Fort Atkinson's Thomas Wilkins.
Skillings pinned Wauwatosa West/East’s Simon Doyle in three minutes, 52 seconds in the opening round on Thursday before a pin of Burlington’s Qwade Gehring in 5:54.
Bloomer/Colfax’s Sawyer Best and Bowen Rothbauer could each battle their way to a third place finish on Saturday as well in Division 2.
Both lost their opening round matchups but earned consolation victories to move on.
Best (47-2) was defeated by a 5-2 decision at 132 by Prairie du Chien’s Matt Rogge on Friday morning but then got a 15-3 major decision over Gus Donovan of Richland Center.
The senior will matchup with Amery's Jordan Penard for a chance in the third place match.
Rothbauer (44-4) lost by a 3-0 decision at 152 to Lodi’s Colton Nicolay in his first match of the day before a pin (3:27) of North Fond du Lac/St. Mary's Springs' Andrew Forsythe.
The sophomore will battle Kewaskum's Braden Maertz for a spot in the third place match.
Menomonie's Girard Jones was defeated by a 6-3 decision in his opening match in Division 1 at 285 on Thursday by Tomah’s Hayden Larson. The junior ended his season with a 20-5 record.
Boyceville's Nate Stuart (30-15) lost his first match Thursday at 126 in Division 3 by a 4-3 decision to Cael Large of Ozaukee, while Ira Bialzik (25-19) was defeated by Fennimore’s Aidan Nutter by a 24-9 technical fall.