Red Cedar Speedway events postponed until mid-June

Racing at Red Cedar Speedway will have wait another few weeks to learn its fate for this season.
Activities at the race track are postponed through June 15. Dunn County buildings and facilities are closed through June 1.
Mark Thomas, president of the Red Cedar Racing Association, had met with county administration May 19 where the topic of canceling the entire season was discussed. Thomas asked if the racing association could be given time to work on a proposal that outlines safety precautions that would be taken at the race track that would allow the season to go on.
Thomas joined the Dunn County facilities committee at its meeting Wednesday to present some of their ideas and continue the dialogue of what the proposal should include.
“It was a consensus to put the racing on hold until June 15 at which time we’ll reconvene and assess the situation depending on how things are going,” facilities committee chair Chuck Maves said about the May 19 meeting.
Racing at Red Cedar Speedway had originally been scheduled to start its season May 1. Six events have already been canceled with the June 19 the first scheduled race that is still planned.
Other tracks around the state have opened or will be opening this weekend, Thomas said. He has attended other races to gauge what precautions are being taken at other events. The Red Cedar proposal could include markings six feet apart at the ticket booth and concessions. Signs and announcements would occur reminding visitors to maintain social distancing. Gathering in the pit area following the races could be limited to family members of the racers. Temperature monitoring for those entering the race track or grandstand is also being considered.
The proposal could also include a 50 percent capacity limit for large portion of the schedule. Whatever the determined capacity of the grandstand is, the racing association would only be allowed to sell half of that total in number of tickets.
“Our goal is to be in good faith here,” Thomas said. “We’ve built a relationship (with the county)...If you come back and say the only way you’re going to open is that all this stuff is done on the ground and the plexiglass is up and you have to take temperatures as people enter the facility, then that’s what we’ll do.”
Eagle Valley Speedway in Jim Falls in Chippewa County opened up this past weekend. The race track overhauled its concessions facilities, eliminating congregating in the indoor facility and moving to more of a ‘carryout’ style. Customers practice social distancing while concession workers wear masks and gloves. Wearing facial masks at the track is suggested but is not required to attend.
The grandstands at Eagle Valley, which can hold between 2,500-3,000 fans, has fewer than that in the stands, allowing people to keep their distance.
The facilities committee is scheduled to meet again June 9 when the racing association will present its full proposal. The committee could then approve a resolution allowing the season to begin following the guidelines established in the proposal. A resolution could then make its way to the executive committee and then the board of supervisors on June 17.
