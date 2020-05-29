Red Cedar Speedway events postponed until mid-June

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Racing at Red Cedar Speedway will have wait another few weeks to learn its fate for this season.

Activities at the race track are postponed through June 15. Dunn County buildings and facilities are closed through June 1.

Mark Thomas, president of the Red Cedar Racing Association, had met with county administration May 19 where the topic of canceling the entire season was discussed. Thomas asked if the racing association could be given time to work on a proposal that outlines safety precautions that would be taken at the race track that would allow the season to go on.

Thomas joined the Dunn County facilities committee at its meeting Wednesday to present some of their ideas and continue the dialogue of what the proposal should include.

“It was a consensus to put the racing on hold until June 15 at which time we’ll reconvene and assess the situation depending on how things are going,” facilities committee chair Chuck Maves said about the May 19 meeting.

Racing at Red Cedar Speedway had originally been scheduled to start its season May 1. Six events have already been canceled with the June 19 the first scheduled race that is still planned.