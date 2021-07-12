Red Cedar Speedway: Hessler wins from deep in the field

Rick Hanestad and Greg Nippoldt both won their heats starting from the pole position and it was Buddy Hanestad and Jim Carlson leading them to green at the start of the WISSOTA Late Model feature. It was Buddy Hanestad looked strong as he shot out front and led the first seven laps over Carlson in second and Nippoldt in third. Mark Hessler was about to steal the show though as he started on the outside of row five and used the upper line to methodically pick off position after position. He caught Hanestad and swept into the lead on the eighth circuit. Hessler was not going to be caught as he drove flawlessly against the wall all the way to the checkered flag as the race ran caution free. Nippoldt eventually was able to wrestle second position from Hanestad on lap 13 as Buddy followed him to the checkered flag for a podium finish. Dad, Rick Hanestad finished fourth as Carlson rounded out the top five.