Red Cedar Speedway: Hessler wins from deep in the field

Friday night was Military Night at the Red Cedar Speedway featuring the WISSOTA Late Models, Modifieds, Super Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Street Stocks, and RCS Hornets. Winners on the evening included Mark Hessler, Jake Hartung, Dan Nissalke, Nick Ayotte, Dustin Doughty, and Jeremy Johnson.
Rick Hanestad and Greg Nippoldt both won their heats starting from the pole position and it was Buddy Hanestad and Jim Carlson leading them to green at the start of the WISSOTA Late Model feature. It was Buddy Hanestad looked strong as he shot out front and led the first seven laps over Carlson in second and Nippoldt in third. Mark Hessler was about to steal the show though as he started on the outside of row five and used the upper line to methodically pick off position after position. He caught Hanestad and swept into the lead on the eighth circuit. Hessler was not going to be caught as he drove flawlessly against the wall all the way to the checkered flag as the race ran caution free. Nippoldt eventually was able to wrestle second position from Hanestad on lap 13 as Buddy followed him to the checkered flag for a podium finish. Dad, Rick Hanestad finished fourth as Carlson rounded out the top five.
The WISSOTA Modifieds saw Ashley Anderson and Jake Hartung win their heats, with Hartung’s being a spirited battle for the win. Mark Hanson and Corry Williams led them to green in the feature with Hanson grabbing the early lead. Hartung raced from the inside of row two into second as Daniel Bargender ran in third. Hanson was fast out front, but Hartung began to reel him in. At the halfway point, Hartung pulled even with the leader and with the advantage of the upper line, he moved out front. Hartung led the remaining laps to the win, but Hanson hung tough and would not go away as each had impressive runs to the finish. The caution free race saw Ashley Anderson work from eighth on the grid to finish third as Bargender had a solid run in fourth as he was followed home by the Hammer, Darrell Nelson in fifth.
The WISSOTA Super Stocks only had one caution in their feature as the entire night only saw three total feature time yellow flags. Their heats were topped by Danny Thomas and Ron Mahder as it was Mahder leading the feature for several laps before that single caution flag flew and reset the field. It was sixth starting Dan Nissalke sweeping to the point on the restart and he did not look back the remaining distance to the checkered flag. Nissalke extended his lead to just short of half a lap in a dominating performance. Mahder drove home in second in front of a very fine run for third finishing Andrew Davis. Chad Gullixson and Jason Schill rounded out the top five.
The WISSOTA Midwest Modified heats were topped by Kaden Blaeser, Shadow Kitchner, and Nick Ayotte as each ran strong from their front row starting positions. The feature was led to green by Reese Schlosser but it was Nick Ayotte blasting from the outside of row one to drive into the night, all the way to the checkered flag, as the race ran cover to cover with no slowdowns. Ayotte has been very fast this year and it was apparent that a win was coming, and he was able to park it is victory lane tonight.
Travis Anderson, last week’s feature winner, had to dig deeper into his shop as mechanical issues with his racecar on last Saturday night forced him to pull out his old car, a 2007 14-year-old chassis which he piloted to a runner up position this week. It was Shadow Kitchner from eighth to third as Shane Howell finished fourth. Kyle Kirberger has been fast all year as he started outside the top ten to race home in fifth. It needs to be noted that after a first lap break down in her heat, Kennedy Swan drove from last on the field, nineteenth position, to finish sixth without the aid of a caution to regroup the pack.
The WISSOTA Street Stocks ran one heat with Dustin Doughty winning and then backing it up with a sweep of the night at feature time. Cole Richards bested Andrew Hanson after several laps of side by side and position swapping racing. Adam Soltis came home in fourth over Mike Knudtson who was scored in fifth.
Although Levi Price won heat one, it was once again Jeremy Johnson sweeping the night as he won his heat and raced from sixth to the win in the feature. Johnson was simply untouchable in his sixth feature win of the year. Roy and Scott Cooper rounded out the podium finishers as it was Shawn Poston in fourth and Brian Schott being scored in fifth.
The Red Cedar Speedway returns to racing this Friday with the Dunn County Humane Society Night presenting a full show with all classes in action. Two days later the World of Outlaws Late Model series makes an appearance along with Open Modifieds and Limited Late Models.