The Red Cedar Speedway presented the Union Trailer and Power Equipment night with the WISSOTA Pure Stocks, Street Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Super Stocks, Modifieds, Late Models, and RCS Hornets. In a race against impending weather, issues with track lighting set the track crews behind the eight ball. When the skies eventually opened up and the rain fell, only two features had been completed. Armond Love and Danny Richards scored wins in the EVS Hornets and WISSOTA Street Stocks. The remaining feature events will be made up.
The WISSOTA Street Stocks saw CJ Wagner winning his heat and Danny Richards earning a sweep on the night winning both his heat and the feature. On the drop of the green at feature time, Richards took over the point from the outside of row one and never looked back. He built a comfortable lead and drove away from the spectacular driving waged for the runner up position. Behind him, Kyle Genett used the low line to overtake second as Kody Kummer found his way into third.
Fifth starting Mike Knudtson was on the move as he raced with Kummer and was able to drive below him to take over the position. As Richards had driven away, Genett raced in the low line and Knudtson hounded him for the spot. Knudtson was quicker but couldn’t find a way to get by. As the laps wound down, the runner up position became a four car battle as Dustin Doughty and Kummer joined the fray. At the white flag, second through fifth could have been covered together with a blanket. It was Richards cruising to the line as Genett maintained second and Knudtson was scored in third. Dustin Doughty claimed the fourth position over Kummer.
Derek Krumrie and Bradley York won the RCS Hornet heats and at feature time, there was outstanding racing for the win. One of the feel good moments in racing is when a driver who has supported the track, comes out to race week after week, and has been oh so close, finally gets that elusive feature win. Armond Love started sixth on the field and parked it in victory lane and his enthusiasm was wonderful to see as it shows just how difficult getting there really is.
Roy Cooper took the early lead as Derek Krumrie looked strong and overtook the point. Vanessa Seipel drew the caution flag as she found herself hard into the turn four wall as they were finishing lap four. Krumrie led them back to green, but Love had moved to second and drove low on the leader to challenge for the point. Cooper was strong and refused to give up easily in third as Jason Bauer and Bradly York joined the battle for second.
It was Bauer overtaking the second position as Love chased and they raced two wide behind them. Randy Stensgaurd and John Wilson were involved in a lap seven caution slowing the pace with both drivers retiring on the evening. The restart saw Love to the lead from the second row but Bauer wasn’t going to go away and he used the top line to overtake Love. At the white flag signifying one lap remaining, the two were neck and neck at the line. Love used the low line to forge into the lead and drive to his first feature win as Krumrie snuck below Bauer for second on the front stretch driving to the checkered flag. Bradley York and Roy Cooper rounded out the top five.
The Super Stock feature was started but included two multi-car crashes very early in the event. Under the second caution, there were continued issues with the track lighting and while attempts were being made to remedy the situation, the rain began to fall. To the optimistic crew, there appeared there was an opportunity to resume racing, but one very heavy cell of rain struck and put an end to the night.
The Red Cedar Speedway returns to action on on Friday with the WISSOTA Late Models, Modifieds, Super Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks, and Hornets all in action.