Red Cedar Speedway: Menomonie's Mars, Elk Mound's Anderson among season track points champions crowned

Again, in dominating fashion, Jesse Redetzke of Eau Claire took home the 2021 track championship in the WISSOTA Super Stocks. Rick Hallquist, Bart Steffen, Andrew Davis, and Dylan Leu rounded out the top five. Friday night, Redetzke and Bart Stephen hoisted the checkered flag after their heats. At feature time, Brandon Clemens looked solid from the pole position as he secured the lead and put some distance on the next five cars who battled in tight formation, including going three and four-wide for the runner up position. Sixth starting Tom Karis broke away from the pack and began to run down the leader. Just as Karis showed himself on the front stretch, and Clemmons got up on the wheel to fend him off, Clemens unfortunately broke and coasted into the backstretch infield.

Karis was solid out front, but he had brought seventh and eighth starting Dan Nissalke and Jesse Redetzke through the pack with him. Nissalke was able to overtake Karis for the lead but the top three remained in tight formation. On the final lap, a lap car stacked the leaders up and made a tense situation, but they navigated it well and finished one, two, three. Andrew Davis had a fine run in fourth and Bart Stephen finished in fifth.

The WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds season points were won by Chippewa Falls’ Kennedy Swan by a tight twelve points over JD Ford. The championship was not decided until the finish of the feature this evening. The remainder of the top five included Kyle Kirberger. Jay Richardson, and Travis Anderson. The three heats were won by Shadow Kitchner, JD Ford, and Jesse Bryan. In the feature, Brandon Mehrwerth drove from the pole position out to the lead early, and it was an advantage he never relinquished all the way to the checkered flag. Initially, Cody Borgeson ran second, but fifth starting Jesse Bryan raced to his bumper and used a low groove pass to take the position. After starting seventh on the field, Kennedy Swan made her way through the pack into third and began to work on Bryan for the runner up spot. Ninth starting JD Ford was on a mission to try to win a race and a track championship as he pounded the cushion up high and was the fastest car on the track at the moment. A quick caution slowed the pace and reset the field and Mehrwerth would bring the field back to green with Bryan and Swan in the second row and Ford and tenth starting Ashley Mehrwerth a row behind them.