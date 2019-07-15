The Red Cedar Speedway took a moment as brother Chad Prissel piloted Dan Prissel’s Hornet around the raceway with the pack in four-wide formation trailing behind on Friday evening.
Multi-time Hornet feature winner Dan Prissel of Durand passed away July 11 after a battle with illness. He was 34 years old. He will be remembered for his clean, hard driving style and will be missed. It was Military Night as the WISSOTA Pure Stocks, who also ran a rain out make up feature, Street Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Super Stocks, Modifieds, Late Models and RCS Hornets were all in action. Winners include Jake Redetzke, Mike Anderson, Curt Myers, Jesse Bryan, Dustin Doughty, Jeff Tisdale twice and Bradley York.
Greg Nippoldt shot from his pole position start to the lead in the WISSOTA Late Model feature as Jake Redetzke immediately set chase from third. Chad Mahder raced from sixth to third as Ben Hanke settled into fourth. Redetzke used the high line to catch the leader and move side by side for the point and ease into the lead. As Redetzke tried to run away from the field, Mahder was banging off the tricky cushion on both ends of the track and passed for third and then overtook second from Nippoldt.
As Redetzke navigated traffic, Mahder gobbled his lead up in chunks. With two laps to go Mahder had caught the leader and began to make the pass for the potential win but he got hung up behind a lap car. Redetzke remained in the lead and drove the remaining distance to the checkered flag. Mahder was second as James Giossi claimed third late. Nippoldt took fourth over tenth starting John Kaanta in fifth. It was Mahder and Giossi winning heats earlier in the evening.
AJ Roschen and Mike Anderson won the WISSOTA Modified heats as Cody Williams and Stave Hallquist led them to green at feature time. After a false start, the race was restarted and Williams led the first circuit. Hallquist used the upper line to pass for the lead on lap two but a spinning Josh Hessler slowed the pace shortly thereafter. The restart saw Hallquist out front with Adam Ayotte in second, Jake Smith in third; Mike Anderson and Kerry Halopka started just behind them.
On the restart, fourth row starting Anderson tried the middle of the track and he quickly moved to second on the field. Anderson wasn’t done though as he continued to run his line and drove under Hallquist for the lead. Once out front, it was over, as Anderson drove away from the pack. Jake Smith was fast too as he worked his way into second and put distance on his rivals. Josh Hessler recovered from earlier and used the low line to power his way all the way back to third. Hallquist finished fourth ahead of Ayotte, who rounded out the top five.
The WISSOTA Super Stocks saw Curt Myers sweep his heat and the feature for his 14th feature win of the season. Bart Steffen won the other heat. The feature started with the leaders three wide up front and two wide directly behind them but a first lap caution for a spin in turn three forced a redo. On the start it was Aaron Wilson as Ben Hillman ran in second. Myers was charging from his eighth starting position and caught the leaders. He used a slide job to overtake second and chased Wilson for the point. The caution flew for a breakdown when Rick Hallquist was unable to clear the track.
The restart saw Myers go side by side with Wilson and use a slider in turn four to take the lead.
It was Myers driving away from the field to the white flag. A caution flag involving Tony Falkner which left the rear of his car hanging out into traffic in turn two, ended the race under yellow. Myers won, followed by Wilson, Hillman, Tommy Richards, and Jesse Redetzke who beat Chad Gullixson for fifth after a good, several lap battle for position.
The WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds saw Travis Anderson take an early lead in the feature running the high line. Dan Larson Jr. was looking outstanding as he raced the middle of the speedway ahead of Matt Klukas. Larson Jr. raced up beside Anderson and was overtaking the point when Reese Schlosser spun, drawing a caution flag. It was Anderson restarting in front, but Jesse Bryan used the low line and he took over the lead quickly. Shane Halopka joined the fray as he went two wide with Anderson. A two car caution in turn four once again slowed the pace.
Under green, Bryan continued to lead as Halopka took over second position up high. Bryan looked good out front but Halopka continued to apply pressure as Larson Jr. ran third over Calvin Iverson who had moved Anderson to fifth. A spinning Justin Claussen off of turn two was collected hard by Gavin Olson, causing major damage to both cars. The restart was controlled by Bryan as Halopka tried to work beside him on the final circuit. It was Bryan with the win in the shadow of Halopka. Iverson overtook third as Larson Jr. and Anderson rounded out the top five.
Shane Halopka, Josh Smith, and Calvin Iverson won their respective Midwest Modified heats.
The WISSOTA Street Stocks saw the first five cars in the feature two wide and three wide welded to their bumper for the first two laps until a quick caution flag away from the leaders slowed the pace. Parker Anderson was named the leader for the restart with CJ Wagner and Dustin Doughty running second and third. Anderson led the field up front as Doughty took second position. Doughty was able to drive below the leader for the point as Danny Richards joined the action running a diamond pattern in the corners.
With lap nine scored, Dalton Hazelton drew the caution with a spin. Doughty continued to lead on the restart and Anderson set chase. Adam Soltis battled with Richards for third. On the final lap, Wagner got into the backstretch wall hard and drew the yellow. The field finished under caution as Doughty won over Anderson, Richards, Soltis, and Russell Kostreba who ran well the entire event. Richards and Soltis earned heat wins.
The WISSOTA Pure Stocks saw Jeff Tisdale have the night of his racing life as he won the make up feature, his heat, and the regular feature. George Richards won the other heat. The make up saw Cole Richards lead but Dean Pronschinske was fast and drove under him for first. Tisdale raced to second as George Richards moved to third. With two laps to go, Pronschinske lost a motor and Tisdale became the leader. George Richards tried to spoil Tisdale’s big night before it had started when he was able to pull side by side with the leader coming to the checkered flag, but it was Tisdale at the line. Richards and Cole Richards rounded out the top three.
The second feature was fast up front with Cole Richards leading early and Jeremy Dahl running in second. Pat Smith ran in third and passed for second down low. Tisdale worked to third and George Richards to fourth. Tisdale caught Cole Richards and drove under him for first as George Richards moved side by side with his nephew and then overtook second. A yellow flag led to a green, white, checkered finish. Once again, George Richards tried to ruin Tisdale’s night as he overtook the lead at the white flag. Tisdale didn’t waiver though as he got back under Richards on the last lap and going through three and four he moved Richards higher through the corner by crowding the space. Tisdale used the fine move to power past to the victory with Richards in tow. Cole Richards was third over Patrick Smith and Devin Fries who finished fifth.
Armond Love and Sean Svee won the heats as they went four wide in salute to Dan Prissel before the feature. Svee took the early lead over Roy Cooper but it was fifth starting Bradley York who drove to the front and led all the way to the checkered flag. Cooper overtook Svee for second as Armond Love ad Jason Bauer rounded out the top five.