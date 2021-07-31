Red Cedar Speedway: Steffes Street Stock Tour invades

For the next fifteen laps, the top two drove away from the field to over a one third lap advantage. Mike attacked the cushion as Ashley followed in his tire tracks. Ashley dropped down in turns three and four to pull even for the lead on several occasions; however, Mike’s high side momentum carried him back out front down the front stretch.

It was classic racing right against the wall as two modified aces put on a show for the crowd. Ashley drove it in hard on the final circuit to pull even once again in turn four. But again, the momentum saw Mike maintain the lead as the two flashed under the checkered flag in a race for the ages. Behind them Cory Williams, Shane Halopka, and Daniel Bargender rounded out the top five.

There were three Super Stock heats topped by Dan Nissalke, Andrew Davis, and Ron Mahder. Terran Spacek took the early lead of the feature and looked strong, but a yellow flag flew for a Kaden Woodie spin which reset the field. On the restart, a mid-pack car did not fire under green, and it stacked up the back half of the field.