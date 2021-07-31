Red Cedar Speedway: Steffes Street Stock Tour invades

The Steffes Street Stock Tour presented by Anderson Body Shop and Fuel Service LLC were at the Red Cedar Speedway on Friday as WISSOTA Modifieds, Super Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Street Stocks, and the RCS Hornets were all present.
The WISSOTA Late Models were off for the night to allow them to compete in a Challenge Series Race at Gondick Law Speedway in Superior, Wisconsin. Racing action provided arguably the best overall evening in some time as races were hotly contested and provided exciting finishes. Each race had terrific racing throughout the entire field and fans were either on the edges of their seat or standing for a better view.
The WISSOTA Modifieds ran two heats with Ashley Anderson and Adam Ayotte each scoring victories off of the front row. Cory Williams and Paul Harelstad led the feature to green, but it was Mike Anderson using a slider to move from fourth to the lead on the first lap. Williams ran second over Harelstad, Shane Halopka, and a charging Ashley Anderson, until a lap five spin involving Steve Hallquist and AJ Roschen slowed the pace.
On the restart, Mike remained the leader as Ashley drove to second. Ashley has been nearly unbeatable in 2021 and was coming off a huge win the evening before at the 444 Tanner Byholm Memorial at ABC Raceway in Ashland. He attempted a slider in turns three and four, but the leader was too strong.
For the next fifteen laps, the top two drove away from the field to over a one third lap advantage. Mike attacked the cushion as Ashley followed in his tire tracks. Ashley dropped down in turns three and four to pull even for the lead on several occasions; however, Mike’s high side momentum carried him back out front down the front stretch.
It was classic racing right against the wall as two modified aces put on a show for the crowd. Ashley drove it in hard on the final circuit to pull even once again in turn four. But again, the momentum saw Mike maintain the lead as the two flashed under the checkered flag in a race for the ages. Behind them Cory Williams, Shane Halopka, and Daniel Bargender rounded out the top five.
There were three Super Stock heats topped by Dan Nissalke, Andrew Davis, and Ron Mahder. Terran Spacek took the early lead of the feature and looked strong, but a yellow flag flew for a Kaden Woodie spin which reset the field. On the restart, a mid-pack car did not fire under green, and it stacked up the back half of the field.
On the next restart attempt, Jesse Redetzke moved to the point bringing Dan Nissalke along with him past Spacek. Shortly thereafter, the yellow flag flew again after a spin farther back in the pack that collected three others. They came back to green as Redetzke led Nissalke. Nissalke attacked hard and challenged for the lead and appeared to have something for the tough Redetzke, but the race was cut short due to time limits. Redetzke scored his eleventh victory of the season over Nissalke, Spacek, Doug Koski, and Andrew Davis.
Nick Ayotte, Kennedy Swan, and Travis Anderson all scored victories in the Midwest Modified heats. In the feature it was the youngster, Kaden Blaeser taking the point and looking strong. Behind him Jay Richardson and Shadow Kitchner took turns swapping second position back and forth. Richardson moved to the ultra-high line and began to make some ground on the leader as Swan joined the fray and overtook Kitchner for third.
Richardson, without a doubt had the most experience on the raceway as he drove hard to track down the leader, the preteen rookie sensation. The elder has more than two times the years of experience racing open wheel Modifieds and Midwest Modifieds as the leader has been alive. Richardson’s experience helped him greatly as he navigated the treacherous top side and the leader’s car appeared to fade some in the late going. Richardson ate into Blaeser’s significant advantage, caught him, and passed for the lead. Blaeser fought back and regained the point on the backstretch, but Richardson’s high side momentum moved him out front for good.
As the leaders were approaching the white flag, Cory Deilke came to a halt on the backstretch and drew a caution. The green, white, checkered shoot out to the finish saw Richardson undaunted up high to the win as Blaeser was forced to settle for second. Shadow Kitchner used the late race restart to retake third from Swan, and Tyler Vernon rounded out the top five.
32 Street Stocks registered for the Steffes Street Stock Tour as Cole Richards, Dustin Doughty, Justin Vogel, and Andrew Hanson each scored victories in their heats. A B Feature saw Jeff Ekdahl, Adam Soltis, Brandon Hakala, and Ashley Wampler earn their way into the feature. It took three tries for the feature to get under green, and it was the pole sitter, Andrew Hanson taking the point. Dustin Doughty moved to second and Hunter VanGilder ran third. VanGilder then took Doughty two-wide in a bid to overtake the runner up position.
On lap six, after Doughty had regained control of second, he began to work the leader heavily for the point. Three laps later it was Hanson, Doughty, and now Justin Vogel making a three-wide bid for the lead. A destroyed blown out right rear tire on the back stretch brought the field to a slow as the driver could not get completely clear of the racing surface.
The restart saw Hanson out front as Kyle Genett joined Vogel and Doughty in a three-wide battle behind him. Genett got his nose inside Hanson and Vogel continued his high-side assault and moved up to go three deep for the point. It was Vogel by inches at the line, but Genett took the lead the following lap. After having led the entire race, third running Hanson spun in turn four with seventeen of twenty laps in the books. The restart saw Genett out front, but Vogel was able to pull even at the white flag. It was Genett’s night though as he took control in the final circuit and was scored the winner of a terrific race.
Vogel finished second over VanGilder and Parker Anderson who started twelfth on the field. Doughty scored a top five finish with Braden Brauer finishing in the sixth position. Cody Kummer, Kyle Anderson, Billie Christ, and Hunter Carter rounded out the top ten.
Sean Svee won the RCS Hornet heat as Jeremy Johnson won his eighth feature in a row and his tenth overall in 2021. A spinning leader, Scott Cooper, drew the first caution flag of the race on lap two as Svee was called for the foul. Cooper was lined back up as the leader, but one lap later, Johnson found the lead which he never relinquished. There was one more caution in the event which again saw Cooper spinning and regaining his position on the restart. Johnson led the remainder as Sean Svee recovered from the rear on an early restart to finish second. Armond Love finished third over Jason Helgeson and Scott Cooper.
The Red Cedar Speedway is off next week to accommodate for the USA Nationals, a $50,000 to win late model race at Cedar Lake Speedway. They will return to racing in Menomonie on Aug. 13 for the WISSOTA Late Model Challenge Series, 4th Annual Duane Mahder #55 Memorial Race presented by Champ Pans and Midwest Food and Tobacco. The WISSOTA Late Models will battle for a large payday, and the card will include the WISSOTA Modifieds, Super Stocks, and Street Stocks.