The Red Cedar Speedway presented the WISSOTA Race of Champions Qualifier in conjunction with meet the driver night. In addition, two make up features were run due to a previous rain out. The WISSOTA Pure Stocks, Street Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Super Stocks, Modifieds, Late Models, and RCS Hornets were all in action. The Midwest Modifieds and Super Stocks ran their make up features. Winners include Mike Prochnow, Ashley Anderson, Curt Myers twice, Brandon Jensen, Shane Halopka, Danny Richards, George Richards, and Derek Krumrie.
Mike Prochnow and Mike Keller were heat winner in the Late Models as Prochnow continued on to sweep the night, winning the feature from the outside of row one. Prochnow drove to the point at the drop of the green flag and drove away from the pack. Initially, it was Mark Hessler in second over John Kaanta in third but Kaanta was able to overtake the runner up position. Jake Redetzke drove from his seventh starting position and eventually caught second place. The two raced door to door for the position with Redetzke eventually taking it away. At the finish, it was Prochnow, Redetzke, Kaanta, Hessler, as Buddy Hanestad rounded out the top five.
The Modifieds saw Jake Smith and Dave Cain earn heat wins as Justin A-Strike took the early lead of the feature. As A-Strike ran in the lower groove, Mike Anderson chased him down up high. Mike Anderson pulled even an they fought side by side for the top position. It was Mike Anderson taking over the point. However, it would be Ashley Anderson who drove his way through the crowd and eventually caught Mike Anderson. This time it was Mike down low and Ashley up high as they pulled even. Ashley Anderson got the best on this night and overtook the point and drove on to the win. Mike Anderson settled for second over A-Strike, Jake Hartung, and Clayton Wagamon in fifth.
A few weeks ago, Jesse Redetzke and Jim Harris won the Super Stock heats, but rains fell just at the start of their feature. A complete restart saw Bart Steffen take the lead away from Jim Harris early but it was Jesse Redetzke running the high line from his seventh starting position to overtake the leader.
However, it was Curt Myers who maintained his torrid pace as he defends his National Championship coming from the eight position and himself taking the lead.
Tommy Richards and Steffen tussled for the third spot and raced side by side before Richards claimed the position. At the checkered flag it was Myers, Redetzke, Richards, and Steffen and Aaron Wilson rounded out the top five.
The regular night saw Jesse Redetzke, Rick Hallquist, and Curt Myers winning the heats as Myers spent little time reminding the others of his dominance. He took the lead from the front row of the feature and never looked back. It was Redetzke trying to track down Myers and looking very strong in the ultra high groove. He was closing the distance on the leader when a late caution flag flew resetting the pack. On the restart, it was Myers to the checkered flag with Tommy Richards overtaking second position and Redetzke settling for third. Bart Stephen and Eric Olson rounded out the top five.
The make up Midwest Modified feature was run after Brandon Jensen, Jesse Bryan, and Jay Richardson had won heats a few weeks prior before the rains hit. It was Josh Wahlstrom in the early lead but a spinning Jay Richardson slowed the action. The restart saw Wahlstrom in the lead over Shadow Kitchner as Calvin Iverson closed from eighth. Travis Anderson broke down drawing another caution flag and under green, Brandon Jensen worked below the leader. Wahlstrom drew the caution with a spin of his own.
Jensen led on the restart but Iverson worked the high line and pulled even and then into the first position. Halopka joined the fray and battled for second with Jensen. Iverson found himself in the wall and Jensen took advantage moving into the lead down the backstretch and driving the distance to the checkered flag. Iverson followed Jensen to the line as Halopka finished third over Josh Smith and Tommy Richards.
The regular night’s action for the Midwest Modifieds saw Calvin Iverson, Cody Borgeson, and Brandon Jensen win their heats. It was Shane Halopka at the checkered flag in the feature. David Swearingen lead early as Halopka first raced against Jensen and the Kitchner for position. Halopka was running the high line and he squeezed though to the point between Swearingen and the wall to take over the lead.
The yellow flag flew for an Andrea Keeney crash on the front stretch, but it was Halopka leading the group on the restart to the checkered flag. Kitchner beat Jensen for second as Swearingen and Jay Richardson rounded out the top five.
Dustin Doughty and Andrew Hanson won the Street Stock heats but it was Danny Richards driving from seventh on the field to win the feature. The race itself saw early cautions by Bill Grambow and Dustin Doughty slow the action as CJ Wagner led. Eventually though, Richards overtook the lead, Andrew Hanson moved to second, and ninth starting Mike Knudtson finished third. Parker Anderson and Dustin Doughty rounded out the top five.
Pure Stock action saw George Richards start seventh in the heat and fifth in the feature and sweep the night. Patrick Smith lead early in the feature before Jeff Tisdale took the position; however, it was Richards driving by both to the point and driving away from the field to the win. Tisdale was second over Smith, Dean Pronschinske, and Jeremy Dahl.
Bradley York and Jason Bauer won Hornet heats but it was Derek Krumrie from the pole to the checkered flag in the feature. Krumrie was never challenged as he dominated the race. Bauer ran second until he was passed by seventh starting Armond Love for the runner up position. Bauer beat York and Jason Helgeson rounded out the top five.
The Red Cedar Speedway steps away from racing until Friday, July 12, 2019, with Military Night featuring the WISSOTA Late Models, Modifieds, Super Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks and RCS Hornets. Two nights later, they will return on Sunday, July 14, 2019, with the Rumble on the Red Cedar as the World of Outlaw Late Models make their first ever visit to the Red Cedar Speedway! They will be joined by the Midwest Modifieds and Limited Late Models.
