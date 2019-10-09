PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Colfax's Abby DeMoe shot a 44 on the final nine holes at a Division 2 girls golf sectional at Prairie du Chien Country Club on Tuesday to advance to state tournament.
The state tournament is set for Oct. 14-15 at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison.
DeMoe shot a 90 overall to finish sixth and be selected as one of three individual state qualifiers.
Morgan Schleusner carded a 115 for the Vikings.
Also qualifying individually were Cambridge's Mary Hommen and Arcadia/Independence's Rylee Haines.
Edgewood Sacred Heart had a score of 351 to win the sectional team title. Also advancing to state as a team was Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek.
Boys Soccer
New Richmond 5, Menomonie 0
At New Richmond, the Mustangs fell in a nonconference game to the Tigers.
Goalie Jonathan Fenton had 25 saves in the defeat.
Menomonie (4-10-3) returns to Big Rivers Conference play on Thursday at Rice Lake.
Cross Country
Elk Mound boys win Amery invite
At Amery, four Mounder boys finished in the top 10 as Elk Mound won the Amery Invitational.
Elk Mound had a score of 37, significantly ahead of second place Prescott (107).
Cade Hanson led the Mounders by coming in second in a time of 16 minutes, 56.26 seconds as Birchwood's Matthew Marcinske took the individual title (16:56.26).
Andrew Pathos came in sixth, Seth Hazen finished eighth and Ian Hazen was ninth. Aiden Schiferl took 12th.
The Elk Mound girls finished sixth with a score of 165 with Glenwood City taking first (37).
Rosie Kaminski led the Mounders with a 20th-place finish. Olivia Schreiber was 27th, Aleya Hadenfeldt came in 42nd with Kyra Hadenfeldt in 43rd. Taya Schaefer was 45th.
The Boyceville girls came in ninth with a score of 236.
Emma Gruenhagen led the Bulldogs with a 14th-place finish (22:30.46). Naomi Hillman was 33rd and Noelle Wheeldon took 59th. Haylee Rasmussen was 72nd and Emma Chich came in 78th.
Adeline Goeltl of Somerset won the race in a time of 20:48.85.
Steven Rasmussen and Nathan Corr led the Boyceville boys team by taking 17th and 19th, respectively.
The Bulldogs were seventh as a team. Kaiden Standaert was 42nd, Brian Johnson finished 47th and Cade Klefstad came in 56th.
Boyceville is back on the course on Saturday at Arcadia while Elk Mound is off until the Dunn-St. Croix Conference Championship meet on Oct. 17.
