FALL CREEK — Sophie Cedarblade scored 21 points to lead the Elk Mound girls basketball team past Fall Creek 52-46 in first game of the season for the Mounders on Thursday.
The Mounders (1-0) held a 18-15 advantage at the break and continued to outpace the Crickets in the second half.
Tori Blaskowski and Hailey Blaskowski were each in double figures with 11 points. Brooke Emery added six.
“It was a good start to the season,” Elk Mound coach Jordan Kongshaug said. “The girls gave a great effort, and they did a great job of executing. We attacked the basket well, and we defended well.”
Emma Ryan and Emily Madden each scored scored 12 points to lead the Crickets (0-1).
The Mounders (1-0) are off until hosting Baldwin-Woodville on Dec. 2.