NEW RICHMOND — The Menomonie girls cross country team won the New Richmond Invitational on a muddy course Saturday.
The Mustangs had a score of 44 to edge Hudson (46) for the team title.
"I’ve been coaching for a long time and this was the muddiest course I’ve seen. All of the rain this past week left the course in rough shape, and it was extremely slippery." Menomonie girls coach Craig Olson said of the course. "Even though the times were slow, the girls had a lot of fun racing in the mud. It was nice to pick up the victory as well."
Paige Anderson led the Mustangs by taking fourth overall in a time of 2 minutes, 12.8 seconds.
Madeline Palmer came in eighth, Isabella Jacobsen was ninth and Rachel Dietrich finished 10th.
Ali Ruch was 13th and Emma Mommsen came in 14th. Julia Skorzcewski was 17th.
Hudson's Rachel Ball too first place in 20:29.6.
Patrick Schwartz led the boys team with a third-place finish (18:03.3).
Menomonie came in fourth with a score of 75 as St. Croix Central won the event (66) with New Richmond taking second (69) and Hudson third (73).
Morgan Selchow finished 11th for the Mustangs, Joel Anderson came in 13th, Ethan Phillips was 22nd and Connor Norby took 26th.
Hudson's Noah Lundeen was the race in 17:27.
Menomonie returns to action on Saturday at an invitational hosted by Eau Claire Memorial.
