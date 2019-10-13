EAU CLAIRE — Despite snow in the air the Menomonie girls cross country team wasn't slowed down as it won an invitational hosted by Eau Claire Memorial on Saturday.
The Mustangs had a score of 61 beating out Eau Claire Memorial (79) and Hudson (104).
"Despite the snow and wind, this was the best weather we've had all season. The course was in great shape and the times were outstanding," Menomonie girls coach Craig Olson said.
Paige Anderson led the pack coming in seventh in a time of 19 minutes, 53.2 seconds.
Madeline Palmer was 10th and Isabella Jacobsen 11th. Rachel Dietrich finished 13th and Ali Ruch was 20th.
Hudson's Rachel Ball came in first individually in 18:40.7.
With the Big Rivers Conference championships on the same course on Saturday Olson knows the competition will be strong but he's confident with where the Mustangs are at.
"Hudson and EC Memorial are terrific programs, and it's going to be tough to repeat as champions," Olson said. "Still, winning today against these strong teams is a great way to head into championship season."
Patrick Schwartz came in fifth in 16:35.9 to lead the Menomonie boys team.
The Mustangs were fifth with a score of 137.
Morgan Selchow took 18th, Joel Anderson was 20th, Connor Norby finished 46th and Ethan Phillips came in 48th.
Hudson's Tony Weeks won the race in 16:17.8. River Falls took the team title with a score of 60.
Molly Heidorn raced to a fourth-place finish to lead the Colfax girls. Heidorn had a time of 19:42.8.
The Vikings came in 14th in the field of 17 teams with a score of 375.
Ansley Olson was 64th, Jasmine Best came in 86th, Emilee Burcham-Scofield took 109th and Juelia Berger finished 112th.
The Colfax boys team had a score of 519 to finish 18th overall.
Dennis Sonnentag led the Vikings coming in 79th. Noah Heidorn was 100th and Ashton Yarrington took 111th.
Jadent Buchholz was 113th and Luke Blanchard finished 116th.
Colfax is back on the course on Thursday in Spring Valley for the Dunn-St. Croix Conference championships.
Boyceville boys second at Arcadia small school race
At Arcadia, the Boyceville boys team finished second overall in the Gerald Holte Invitational small school race.
The Bulldogs had a score of 92 at Brookwood won the team title (74).
You have free articles remaining.
Nathan Corr led Boyceville with an eighth-place finish in 11:14.5.
Steven Rasmussen took 15th, Kaiden Standaert was 21st, Brian Johnson finished 24th and Cade Klefstad came in 28th.
Cochrane-Fountain City's Wesley Pronschinsk won the race in 10:52.
The Boyceville girls placed sixth in the small school race with a score of 157. Brookwood (49) won the girls race, edging out Cochrane-Fountain City (53).
Emma Gruenhagen led the Bulldogs by taking 12th in 13:58.1.
Naomi Hillman was 29th, Noelle Wheldon came in 44th, Haylee Rasmussen was 46th and Emma Chich took 61st.
Savannah Schley of Loyal took first in 12:16.5.
Boys Soccer
Barron 2, Menomonie 0
At Menomonie, the Mustangs fell in a nonconference game against the Golden Bears.
Barron got goals from Nuradin Ahmed and Carson Kurtz.
Menomonie (4-11-3) hosted Eau Claire Memorial on Tuesday and it concludes the regular season at Chippewa Falls on Thursday.
Volleyball
Colfax finishes .500 at Altoona tournament
At Altoona, the Vikings went 2-2 at a tournament hosted by the Railroaders.
Colfax got 2-0 victories over Cadott (25-12, 25-14) and Unity (26-24, 25-13) while suffering a 2-1 loss to Grantsburg (21-25, 26-24, 12-15) and falling 2-0 to Chippewa Falls McDonell (15-25, 23-25).
Samantha Prestasky had 28 kills for the tournament to lead the Vikings. Kameri Meredith added 27 and Rachel Scharlau 26.
Taylor Irwin totaled 54 assists as Meredith had 26. Irwin also led the Vikings with 18 digs. Kali Risler had 17 and Meredith 16. Addy Olson and Scharlau each added 15.
Scharlau had 15 blocks for the tournament with Pretasky collecting 11.
Meredith led the Vikings with six aces on the day.
Colfax hosted Spring Valley on Tuesday and will travel to Elk Mound to conclude the regular season on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.