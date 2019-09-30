EAU CLAIRE — Menomonie’s Olivia Leipnitz took second place at the Big Rivers Conference girls tennis championships at No. 1 singles on Saturday at Eau Claire North.
The senior defeated Morgan Presler of Eau Claire North 6-0, 6-0 to move into the semifinals. There she took down Hudson’s Ella Diedrich 4-6, 6-4 (9).
In the finals Leipnitz fell to Eau Claire Memorial’s Haya Dodin 6-2, 6-0.
“It was the best that I have seen Olivia play,” Menomonie coach Wendy Hastings said. “When you talk about a kid playing with their heart on their sleeve, this is what she looked like.”
The Mustangs added a trio of third place finishes on the day as Ava Zaborske and Kierce Hemauer (No. 2 doubles), Haley Hastings (No. 3 singles) and Olivia Klass (No. 4 singles) each rebounded from semifinal defeats to end the day with a win.
Zaborske and Hemauer got a 6-3, 6-0 win over Chippewa Falls’ Chloe Adams and Madi Adams in the first round. The duo suffered a defeat (6-3, 6-1) to Eau Claire Memorial’s Natalie Harvey and Julia Nick in the semifinals but they got a 7-6 (1), 6-7 (6) (4) victory over Molly O’Malley and Ali Schretenthaler of River Falls in the third-place match.
“I am very proud of how strong they were in the 10 point tie break for the set,” Hastings said of Zaborske and Hemauer.
Haley Hastings defeated Eau Claire North’s Carrie Rettke 6-0, 6-0 in her first match of the day before seminal loss to Eau Claire Memorial’s Anna Hoitomt (6-0, 6-1). Hastings bounced back with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over River Falls’ Lindsey Myhre.
“Haley had to dig in in the 3rd/4th place match. She was down in the first set, not playing her best and she turned it around and won the first set 7-5.” Coach Hastings said. “I am proud of her effort and ability to dig in.”
Klass got a win 6-1, 6-0 over Leah Nelson of Eau Claire North in round one before a loss (1-6, 0-6) to Lily Holmberg of Hudson. In the third-place match Klass took down River Falls’ Ellie Hira 6-3, 6-0.
“I give her lots of credit for staying strong in her match,” Hastings said of Klass. “Some kids would have been upset and carried it into the last match of the day. She did not, she played well and took third place.”
Menomonie’s No. 3 doubles team of Brooke Evan and Lindsee Kaufmann took fourth place. The duo defeated Gretel Elvig and Anna Welke of Eau Claire North in round one before losses in the semifinals and third-place match.
“I thought they played very well and did exactly what was expected,” Hastings said of the pair. “They have improved so much.”
Menomonie finished fourth in the final conference standings slightly behind third place River Falls. Eau Claire Memorial edged Hudson for the conference title.
“It’s disappointing,” Hastings said of falling just short of third, “but we need to look at the improvement over the season. We played at expectations and even exceeded expectations at most levels.”
The Mustangs have their final regular season match on Thursday when they host Altoona. Next Monday Menomonie will host a Division 1 sub-sectional.
Cross Country
Schwartz ninth at Griak
At Minneapolis, Menomonie’s Patrick Schwartz came in the ninth overall to lead the boys cross county team in the Lefty Wright High School Maroon race at the Roy Griak Invitational hosted by the University of Minnesota on Saturday.
He finished in a time of 17 minutes, 4.4 seconds against a field of 561 runners.
The Menomonie boys took 30th of 62 teams with a score of 784.
Morgan Selchow was 149th, Joel Anderson took 213th, Ethan Phillips finished 226th and Connor Norby was 241st.
Green Bay Notre Dame came in first as a team with a score of 149. Frankie Lynch of Benilde St. Margaret’s (Minn.) finished in 16:32.9 to win the individual title.
The Menomonie girls finished fourth out of 63 teams in the high school girls maroon race.
The Mustangs had a team score of 269. Shorewood (Minn.) (161) finished first with St. Louis Park (Minn.) (251) and Brandon Valley (S.D.) (265) taking second and third, respectively.
Paige Anderson led the Mustangs, coming in 40th with a time of 20 minutes, 55.6 seconds. Rachel Dietrich was 44th and Madeline Parker 50th.
Isabella Jacobsen came in 59th and Ali Ruch was 85th.
“The course was long, and very challenging, but I thought our girls handled it well,” Menomonie girls coach Craig Olson said. “At a big race like this, with over 500 competitors, it’s easy to get out too fast. Our girls were pretty controlled over the first mile and they were able to pass quite a few runners.”
Reagan Baesler of Hillsboro/Central Valley won the race with a time of 19:04.1.
Menomonie has an invitational at New Richmond on Saturday.
The Colfax girls came in 52nd as a team.
Molly Heidorn took 47th, Jasmine Best was 282nd, Emilee Burcham-Scof took 397th, Juelia Berger finished 418th and Jenna Goodell was 467th.
The Colfax boys were 60th with a score of 1745.
Noah Heidorn was 289th, Dennis Sonnentag came in 342nd, Jaden Buchholz was 465th, Ashton Yarrington finished 488th and Luke Blanchard was 505th.