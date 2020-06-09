Salute to Seniors — Boyceville Baseball

The Salute to Seniors series takes a look at seniors from spring sports teams that were unable to play this spring due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
This submission comes from the Boyceville baseball team and coach Michael Roemhild.
Brendan Sempf, Logan Knudtson and Josh Marzofka were set to play their final seasons for the Bulldogs.
Sempf was looking to be a four-year starter. He would have played both second and third base while battling leadoff. Sempf set a program record with 23 steals last season. He was a Dunn-St. Croix All-Conference second team selection as a sophomore and an honorable mention as junior.
“I know Brendan had his eyes set on a bigger prize this year,” Roemhild said. “He had been training to be the best he could be to help out the team and his baseball smarts and skills will be very hard to replace next year.”
Knudtson was set to enter his third year on the team. His role increased greatly as a junior last season covering right field a year ago.
“I was looking forward to what he was going to do for us offensively this year,” Roemhild said of Knudtson. “We will definitely miss his speed in the field and on the basepaths next year.”
Marzofka improved every year he’s played, Roemhild said. After getting is great shape after the football and wrestling seasons he was ready to compete for a starting spot this season as Boyceville looked to get his powerful bat into the lineup.
“Josh works hard and is able to lighten the mood at games and practices,” Roemhild said. “His positive attitude will be greatly missed next year.”
Boyceville won a conference championship in 2018 and then in 2019 advanced to the state tournament. Roemhild said the seniors were hungry to make a return trip to state after falling short of a title last year.
“I am hoping they can take something they learned from being a part of this baseball program and put it to good use in their next phase of life,” Roemhild said. “They accomplished something that only one other team was able to from Boyceville. They will always be able to walk with their heads high knowing that. They will be missed and will always be a part of Boyceville baseball.”
Boyceville vs Cumberland baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Cumberland baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Cumberland baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Cumberland baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Cumberland baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Cumberland baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Cumberland baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Cumberland baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Cumberland baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Cumberland baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Cumberland baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Cumberland baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Cumberland baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Cumberland baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Cumberland baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Cumberland baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Cumberland baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Cumberland baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Cumberland baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Cumberland baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Cumberland baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Cumberland baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Cumberland baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Cumberland baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Cumberland baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Cumberland baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Cumberland baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Cumberland baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Cumberland baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Cumberland baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Cumberland baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Cumberland baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Cumberland baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Cumberland baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Cumberland baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Cumberland baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Cumberland baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Cumberland baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Cumberland baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Cumberland baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Neillsville baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Neillsville baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Neillsville baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Neillsville baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Neillsville baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Neillsville baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Neillsville baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Neillsville baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Neillsville baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Neillsville baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Neillsville baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Neillsville baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Neillsville baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Neillsville baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Neillsville baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Neillsville baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Neillsville baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Neillsville baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Neillsville baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Neillsville baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Neillsville baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Neillsville baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Neillsville baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Neillsville baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Neillsville baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Neillsville baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Neillsville baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Neillsville baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Neillsville baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Neillsville baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Neillsville baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Neillsville baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Neillsville baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Boyceville vs Neillsville baseball at Chippewa Falls 6-4-19
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!