Salute to Seniors — Boyceville Baseball

The Salute to Seniors series takes a look at seniors from spring sports teams that were unable to play this spring due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This submission comes from the Boyceville baseball team and coach Michael Roemhild.

Brendan Sempf, Logan Knudtson and Josh Marzofka were set to play their final seasons for the Bulldogs.

Sempf was looking to be a four-year starter. He would have played both second and third base while battling leadoff. Sempf set a program record with 23 steals last season. He was a Dunn-St. Croix All-Conference second team selection as a sophomore and an honorable mention as junior.

“I know Brendan had his eyes set on a bigger prize this year,” Roemhild said. “He had been training to be the best he could be to help out the team and his baseball smarts and skills will be very hard to replace next year.”

Knudtson was set to enter his third year on the team. His role increased greatly as a junior last season covering right field a year ago.

“I was looking forward to what he was going to do for us offensively this year,” Roemhild said of Knudtson. “We will definitely miss his speed in the field and on the basepaths next year.”