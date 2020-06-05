Salute to Seniors — Boyceville Softball

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Salute to Seniors series takes a look at seniors from spring sports teams that were unable to play this spring due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This submission comes from the Boyceville softball team and coach Jamie Olson.

Emma Bygd, Tyra Kostman, Hannah Johnson and Emma Ouellette were all set to play their final seasons for the Bulldogs this spring.

“It was a shame these four girls didn’t get to put the uniform on this year,” Olson said. “We had high expectations coming in.”

Kostman was set to return from injury for the Bulldogs in the circle. Johnson was slated to play shortstop and Ouellette second base. Bygd would have played a utility role in both the infield and outfield.

Bygd at 25 career at bats with seven hits. She drew three base on balls, scored six runs and drove in four. At second and third base Bygd had five career putouts and 12 assists.

Johnson was a second team Dunn-St. Croix All-Conference pick a season ago in which she batted .339 and earned four wins as a pitcher.