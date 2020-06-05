Salute to Seniors — Boyceville Softball

The Salute to Seniors series takes a look at seniors from spring sports teams that were unable to play this spring due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
This submission comes from the Boyceville softball team and coach Jamie Olson.
Emma Bygd, Tyra Kostman, Hannah Johnson and Emma Ouellette were all set to play their final seasons for the Bulldogs this spring.
“It was a shame these four girls didn’t get to put the uniform on this year,” Olson said. “We had high expectations coming in.”
Kostman was set to return from injury for the Bulldogs in the circle. Johnson was slated to play shortstop and Ouellette second base. Bygd would have played a utility role in both the infield and outfield.
Bygd at 25 career at bats with seven hits. She drew three base on balls, scored six runs and drove in four. At second and third base Bygd had five career putouts and 12 assists.
Johnson was a second team Dunn-St. Croix All-Conference pick a season ago in which she batted .339 and earned four wins as a pitcher.
She had 32 career hits in 107 at-bats, walking four times, driving in 25 runs and scoring 21 times. Johnson stole eight career bases and collected 136 putouts and 30 assist while playing first base.
Kostman missed her junior season after a knee injury suffered in basketball. As a sophomore Kostman a Dunn-St. Croix All-Conference first team selection in 2018.
In her career she posted a 23-13 record in the circle, punching out 176 batters in 234 innings. Kostman had 33 career hits in 91 at bats. She drive in 19 runs, scored 23, stole eight bags and walked on 12 occasions.
In the field she recorded 80 assists and 17 putouts.
Ouellette in 75 at bats collected 12 hits. She walked eight times, scored 16 runs and plated eight. In the field at second base Ouellette had 40 putouts and 37 assists.
“All four girls were very passionate about the game and worked extremely hard to better themselves each and every day,” Olson said. “I wish them the best of luck as they enter college. Softball is a great game, but can humble you very fast. These experiences the girls had the last three years will help them as they continue their journey going forward.”
