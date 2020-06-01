Salute to Seniors — Colfax Softball

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Salute to Seniors series takes a look at seniors from spring sports teams that were unable to play this spring due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This submission comes from the Colfax softball team and coach John Dickinsen.

Jozie Buchanan and Tori Hill were each ready to complete their final season for the Vikings.

Buchanan played in 54 career games with a .329 batting average and 39 runs batted in. She drew 25 career walks and finished with a .424 on-base percentage.

The pitcher also twirled 193.1 innings pitched getting 11 wins and one save in the circle. She had a career 4.38 earned run average with 113 strikeouts.’

Buchanan was named a first team Dunn-St. Croix All-Conference performer as a sophomore while being selected as the team’s offensive player of the year. Last year she was a co-captain and was Colfax’s defensive player of the year. Buchanan was an honorable mention all-conference selection a season ago.

“While she was not overpowering, her ability to spot her pitches was great,” Dickinsen said of Buchanan’s pitching. “On offense, she was not a power hitter, but always found ways to get on base and put the ball in play as she had only six strikeouts in the last two years”