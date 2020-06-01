Salute to Seniors — Colfax Softball

The Salute to Seniors series takes a look at seniors from spring sports teams that were unable to play this spring due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
This submission comes from the Colfax softball team and coach John Dickinsen.
Jozie Buchanan and Tori Hill were each ready to complete their final season for the Vikings.
Buchanan played in 54 career games with a .329 batting average and 39 runs batted in. She drew 25 career walks and finished with a .424 on-base percentage.
The pitcher also twirled 193.1 innings pitched getting 11 wins and one save in the circle. She had a career 4.38 earned run average with 113 strikeouts.’
Buchanan was named a first team Dunn-St. Croix All-Conference performer as a sophomore while being selected as the team’s offensive player of the year. Last year she was a co-captain and was Colfax’s defensive player of the year. Buchanan was an honorable mention all-conference selection a season ago.
“While she was not overpowering, her ability to spot her pitches was great,” Dickinsen said of Buchanan’s pitching. “On offense, she was not a power hitter, but always found ways to get on base and put the ball in play as she had only six strikeouts in the last two years”
Buchanan started in her first game as a freshman and continued to excel throughout her career. She was the most consistent pitcher for the team, Dickinsen said, while also showing the ability to play catcher, second base and third base.
“My best memories of Jozie were how she showed her grit and determination,” Dickinsen said. “She always rose to the occasion and had her best pitching performances against the best teams we played. Because of her pitching, we played in many close games against the top teams in our conference when she was in the circle.”
Hill played in 26 career games. She batted .222 with a .373 on-base percentage. Hill also collected nine career RBIs and drew 13 base on balls.
“Tori was a fun player to have around. She always gave her best effort in the field and on the basepaths,” Dickinsen said.
Hill began her career as an infielder during her freshman year before successfully transitioning to the outfield. She was named the team’s most improved player a season ago. One of Dickinsen’s favorite memories of Hill was when a play she made in the deep right field corner in a game against Elk Mound in which she successfully started a relay to stop a double from turning into a triple.
“She sprinted after the ball off the bat, played it perfectly in the corner, pivoted, and threw a frozen rope to the cutoff who relayed it to third for the out. She was definitely one of the energizers on our team,” Dickinsen said.
