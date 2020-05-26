Salute to Seniors — Elk Mound Baseball

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Salute to Seniors series takes a look at seniors from spring sports teams that were unable to play this spring because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This submission comes from the Elk Mound baseball team and coach Paul Andrea.

Blaze Todd, James Javanovich, Cole Steinhorst, Chase Rhude and Cole Baskin were scheduled to play their final season of baseball for the Mounders.

Todd was a letterwinnner in both his sophomore and junior seasons. He was named to the Dunn-St. Croix All- Conference second tam last year after tossing 65 innings on the mound with a 2.15 earned run average with 64 strikeouts. Todd also logged 21 innings pitched as a sophomore. Javanovich was earned an honorable mention all-conference honor after going 5-2 last season with 2.26 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 34 innings.

Steinhorst was a letterwinner as a junior as he collected 12 hits and 11 runs batted in in 19 games. Rhude lettered as both a sophomore and junior. Last year in 19 games he had 15 hits and 14 RBIs. Rhude was an honorable mention all-conference performer in 2018. Baskin earned a varsity letter last season as a junior.