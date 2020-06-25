Salute to Seniors — Elk Mound Golf

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Salute to Seniors series takes a look at seniors from spring sports teams that were unable to play this spring due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This submission comes from the Elk Mound golf team and coach Brandon Powell.

Ethan Rubenzer, Amanda Holzer and Kendall Nigon were set to complete their high school athletic careers this fall.

“This was going to be a very important year for these seniors,” Powell said. “We had four out of five senior varsity golfers last year so we were going to be pretty young (this season).”

Rubenzer was entering his third season on the varsity squad and last year he became first Elk Mound golfer to qualify for the sectional tournament.

“I wish Ethan would have gotten the chance to build off of his success last season,” Powell said.

Holzer was ready after a rookie year on the junior varsity team to compete for a spot on the varsity team. Nigon was set to debut for the Mounder golf team this year.

While the team would lacked some experience, Powell felt confident the group would accept the challenge.

“”I have no doubt that they would have stepped up to the plate,” Powell said.

