Salute to Seniors — Elk Mound Track and Field

The Salute to Seniors series takes a look at seniors from spring sports teams that were unable to play this spring due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This submission comes from the Elk Mound track and field team and coach Jonathon Langreck.

Melanie Balts, Lizzy Lindquist, Kristin Martinson, Paige Vanschoonhoven, Carter Brantner, Dominic Hall, Cade Hanson, Seth Hazen, Brady Hunsucker,, Jacob Miller, Andrew Pathos and Gaelen Young were each set to finish their high school sports careers this spring.

Langreck said Balts was an athlete that was always positive. She was committed to helping the team by being willing to try new events.

Lindquist in each of her four seasons with the track program continued to improve every year in multiple events, Langreck said.

Martinson qualified for sectionals last year as part of the 3,200 relay team for the Mounders. She always would always strive to help the team by being dedicated to improving, Langreck said of Martinson.

Vanschoonhoven leads by example every practice, Langreck said. She was willing to put in the hard work consistently to achieve great success.