Salute to Seniors — Elk Mound Track and Field

The Salute to Seniors series takes a look at seniors from spring sports teams that were unable to play this spring due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
This submission comes from the Elk Mound track and field team and coach Jonathon Langreck.
Melanie Balts, Lizzy Lindquist, Kristin Martinson, Paige Vanschoonhoven, Carter Brantner, Dominic Hall, Cade Hanson, Seth Hazen, Brady Hunsucker,, Jacob Miller, Andrew Pathos and Gaelen Young were each set to finish their high school sports careers this spring.
Langreck said Balts was an athlete that was always positive. She was committed to helping the team by being willing to try new events.
Lindquist in each of her four seasons with the track program continued to improve every year in multiple events, Langreck said.
Martinson qualified for sectionals last year as part of the 3,200 relay team for the Mounders. She always would always strive to help the team by being dedicated to improving, Langreck said of Martinson.
Vanschoonhoven leads by example every practice, Langreck said. She was willing to put in the hard work consistently to achieve great success.
Langreck said Brantner made amazing strides in his career as he continued to perfect his skills in both the shot put and discus throw.
Hall was a sectional qualifier a season ago as part of the 800 relay. He was very coachable and was a leader by example, Langreck said of Hall.
Hanson was part of Elk Mound's state qualifying 1,600-meter relay team a year ago. He also raced at sectionals in the 1,600. Hanson was very resilient in pushing himself to improve, Langreck said.
Hazen was also a member of the state qualifying 1,600 relay group and sectional qualifier in the 800. Hazen was someone who always found positive ways to overcome adversity, Langreck said.
Hunsucker was always willing to put in his best effort, Langreck said. This led to continued improvement in season.
Langreck said Miller was a true team player, always doing what would lead to success for the entire group.
Pathos raced at sectionals in the 3,200. Langreck said he was very consistent in his approach every day in practice while also being a leader for younger athletes.
Young was a sectional qualifier in the pole vault last year. He always pushed himself each practice to perfect his skills, Langreck said of Young, as his strong mindset was key to his success.
