Salute to Seniors — Menomonie Boys Track and Field

“Andrew is one of the most positive, kind and decent athletes I’ve come across in my career,” Olson said. “He is also one of the strongest kids that has attended MHS, and his strength and power was on full display when he would compete in the shot put.”

Halverson was runner-up in the pole vault in the conference last year. He is a four-year member of the team and had an outstanding offseason attending area pole vault camps and spending lots of time in the weight room. Halverson will be competing for UW-Eau Claire next year.

“He was ready to improve significantly in the pole vault and win a BRC title amidst some excellent competition this spring,” Olson said of Halverson. “Over the past four years Shawn has emerged as the leader of one of the better pole vault squads in the state.”

Giljohann also spend all four years of high school on the track and field team. He was poised to be an all-conference pole vaulter this season as he has continue drive to improve, Olson said. He will be competing in the event for UW-Whitewater next year.

“Adam is extremely positive and hard working, quick to share a joke,” Olson said. “Adam, along with Shawn, built an outstanding pole vault squad over the past four years and were ready to dominate the BRC.”