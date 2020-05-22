Salute to Seniors — Menomonie Girls Soccer

The Salute to Seniors series takes a look at seniors from spring sports teams that were unable to play this spring because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
This submission comes from the Menomonie girls soccer team and coach Meagan Frank.
Seniors Ashlee Anderson, Haley Frank, Klarese Applebee, Sofia Erickson, Kib Lee, Rachel Dietrich, Isabelle Sorenson and Regan Smith were all set to play their final season for the Mustangs. This spring would have been the first for Frank leading the girls program. Former coach Deanna Munoz provide insight into three current seniors that played key roles last year and were expected to lead the team this season.
Dietrich was an honorable mention Big Rivers All-Conference performer in 2018 and Munoz said she was a team leader that was always willing to put in the work to get better.
“Rachel is the team gladiator on the field,” Munoz said of Dietrich. “She battles for every ball and has been an instrumental piece to the program turn around over the past three years.”
Applebee was a three-year starter for the varsity team in goal and was a Big Rivers All-Conference honorable mention last season.
“She is an incredible goalkeeper with great hands and spatial awareness,” Munoz said of Applebee. “Klarese has kept her team in many games over the years and does an outstanding job of communicating with her team.”
Munoz said Smith continued to progress during her career as she developed into a top-tier midfielder in the conference.
“Regan has the ability to place the ball anywhere on the field and possesses tremendous ball touch,” Munoz said of Smith.
Frank said the entire group of seniors helped create a path forward for the program through their dedication to improving. The season was filled with optimism and not getting to see them play is a disappointment, she said.
“This group of seniors have been an integral and positive part of the shift in momentum for the program,” Frank said. “They have each poured so much of themselves into work both in and out of season. Their time playing together this past winter had everyone excited about the possibilities of one last season together and they will all be missed.”
