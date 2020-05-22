Salute to Seniors — Menomonie Girls Soccer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Salute to Seniors series takes a look at seniors from spring sports teams that were unable to play this spring because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This submission comes from the Menomonie girls soccer team and coach Meagan Frank.

Seniors Ashlee Anderson, Haley Frank, Klarese Applebee, Sofia Erickson, Kib Lee, Rachel Dietrich, Isabelle Sorenson and Regan Smith were all set to play their final season for the Mustangs. This spring would have been the first for Frank leading the girls program. Former coach Deanna Munoz provide insight into three current seniors that played key roles last year and were expected to lead the team this season.

Dietrich was an honorable mention Big Rivers All-Conference performer in 2018 and Munoz said she was a team leader that was always willing to put in the work to get better.

“Rachel is the team gladiator on the field,” Munoz said of Dietrich. “She battles for every ball and has been an instrumental piece to the program turn around over the past three years.”

Applebee was a three-year starter for the varsity team in goal and was a Big Rivers All-Conference honorable mention last season.