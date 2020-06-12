Salute to Seniors — Menomonie Girls Track and Field

The Salute to Seniors series takes a look at seniors from spring sports teams that were unable to play this spring due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
This submission comes from the Menomonie girls track and field team and coach Matt Flug.
Holly Behrend, Teagan Bignell, Dyllen Brewer, McKinley Davis, MacKenzie Flug, Jenessa Hovland, Monica Link, Skylyr Rappley, Natalie Stewart, Erika Villeneuve and Payten Wilkerson Hardy which each set to finish their final seasons for the Mustangs this spring.
Behrend was poised for a strong year after putting forth her best season as a mid-distance runner last year. She worked through some health issues and became stronger through it, Flug said.
“She truly looked like she was enjoying herself again and that is what it is supposed to be about,” Flug said of Behrend. “Holly has consistently been a positive and caring person to her teammates.”
Bignell has been as consistent shot and discus thrower as anyone during her career. She was positioned to earn her fourth varsity letter in as many years. Bignell also made two trips to sectionals and always peaked at the end of the season, Flug said.
“One of the things I really enjoy about Teagan is her personality,” he said. “She is able to balance working hard and having fun while still being a true leader among the throwers. The team will truly miss her next year.”
Brewer has just completed her most successful season as a junior as was looking for a strong close to her career. She stepped up and became a leader through hard work and dedication and always improved in both her sprint and jumping events as the seasons progressed.
“One thing I appreciate about Dyllen is she embraces and acts on the advice her coaches give her to get better,” Flug said.
Davis is one of the most versatile athletes Flug has coached, he said. She competed in pole vaulting, hurdles and sprints. Davis is looking to participate in both volleyball and track and field teams at UW-River Falls next season.
“She always comes to practice with a great attitude and gives everything she has in competitions,” Flug said of Davis. “She has battled through chronic injuries but always stays positive and perseveres.”
Having the ability to coach his daughter has been a highlight for Flug. MacKenzie lettered in every year of track and field, along with excelling in cross country. She has been someone who positively impacted the culture of each team.
“One of MacKenzie’s strengths that I have appreciated over the years is her ability to connect with, encourage and support her teammates no matter how her own season was going,” Coach Flug said.
Hovland competed in the hurdles and high jump during her track and field career. Her hard work and dedication were always appreciated, Flug said, as she always looked to get more practice in.
“She would be one of the last athletes to leave the track on a consistent basis, always trying to get in one more rep or work on her technique,” Flug said of Hovland. “She was always coachable and set a good example for those around her.”
Link was a sprinter and jumper for the Mustangs. What set her apart was her willingness to fill when when the team had a need. Link stepping in at the last moment saved many relays over the years, Flug said. She was always improving and her personality was a benefit to the team.
“Monica has a great sense of humor and is always smiling, which is contagious. I have thoroughly enjoyed our conversations and banter over the years,” Flug said.
Rappley has been a thrower for three seasons. Her quick wit and sense of humor helped build team chemistry, Flug said, as her teammates always enjoyed being around her.
“She always brought a ton of positive energy to the throwing group and worked hard to get better every season,” he said.
Stewart high jumped and sprinted for the Mustangs. Last season she faced injury and wasn’t able to build on a strong sophomore campaign. She had gotten healthy and was ready to bounce back in her senior season prior to its cancellation.
“Natalie always impressed me with her toughness and perseverance and I am disappointed for her that she won’t get a chance to rebound this season,” Flug said.
Villeneuve’s love for track and field was always visible with her constant desire to improve, Flug said. She threw both shot and discus, while also sprinting. Her coachablity and enthusiasm were assets to the team.
“Erika is always upbeat and willing to step in and help where needed. She is the exact epitome of what a good teammate is all about,” Flug said.
Wilkerson Hardy was also a four-year letterwinner competing in pole vault and throwing events. Her hard work and dedication showed her love of the sport. Wilkerson Hardy has plans to throw for Luther College in the fall.
“Payten loves competition and being around her teammates and you could count on her always giving her best,” Flug said.
The entire group of seniors competed all four years of high school. It was also a special group of seniors for Coach Flug, as each of them were classmates and teammates with Flug’s daughter MacKenzie.
“This is an exceptional group of girls who I am extremely disappointed to not have a chance to see compete for one more season,” Flug said of the seniors.
“This group is resilient and all have future plans that they are excited about and will go on to do great things.”
