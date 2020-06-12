Salute to Seniors — Menomonie Girls Track and Field

“She would be one of the last athletes to leave the track on a consistent basis, always trying to get in one more rep or work on her technique,” Flug said of Hovland. “She was always coachable and set a good example for those around her.”

Link was a sprinter and jumper for the Mustangs. What set her apart was her willingness to fill when when the team had a need. Link stepping in at the last moment saved many relays over the years, Flug said. She was always improving and her personality was a benefit to the team.

“Monica has a great sense of humor and is always smiling, which is contagious. I have thoroughly enjoyed our conversations and banter over the years,” Flug said.

Rappley has been a thrower for three seasons. Her quick wit and sense of humor helped build team chemistry, Flug said, as her teammates always enjoyed being around her.

“She always brought a ton of positive energy to the throwing group and worked hard to get better every season,” he said.

Stewart high jumped and sprinted for the Mustangs. Last season she faced injury and wasn’t able to build on a strong sophomore campaign. She had gotten healthy and was ready to bounce back in her senior season prior to its cancellation.