Salute to Seniors — Menomonie Softball

The Salute to Seniors series takes a look at seniors from spring sports teams that were unable to play this spring due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This submission comes from the Menomonie softball team and coach Shelly Misco.

Olivia Steinmetz, Emily Schwartz and Shelby Styer were all set to play their final seasons for the Mustangs.

“Olivia was a dependable outfielder her junior year and she was a captain,” Misco said of Steinmetz.

Schwartz led the Mustangs in batting last year with a .281 average. Schwartz was also a Big Rivers All-Conference honorable mention a year ago.

“She was solid in the field and always supported her teammates,” Misco said of Schwartz.

Despite missing last season recovering from an injury Misco said Styer was someone who made a positive impact on the team.

“She had a positive attitude and cheered on her teammates even when she was itching to get back on the field,” Misco said of Styer.

Last year Menomonie finished in sixth place in the Big Rivers with a 3-9 record. Misco said the three seniors were great examples of leaders and competitors for the program.