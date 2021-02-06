Saturday Prep Roundup: Boyceville's Dormanen, Joles win Division 3 sectional wrestling championships

SAINT CROIX FALLS — The Boyceville wrestling team crowned a pair of Division 3 sectional champions on Saturday and Tyler Dormanen and Trett Joles wrestled their way to the top.
Dormanen and Joles advance to next Saturday's state individual tournament at Wausau East High School where they will vie for state championships.
Dormanen (14-2) pinned his way to the finals at 160 with wins over Cumberland's Edward Chafer and Cadott's Nelson Wahl before capping his sectional title day with a 6-0 decision win against Saint Croix Falls' Grady Guggisberg.
Joles (16-0) was dominant at 195 with three pinfall victories, all coming in the first period as he rolled to the championship. Joles pinned Cumberland's Ryker Allen, Stratford's Raife Smart and Spring Valley/Elmwood's Paul Schwebach for the title, each coming in 1:59 or quicker.
Ira Bialzik (14-4) just missed out on advancing to state after taking third place at 145 winning three of his first four matches of the day by pinfall and battling back from a semifinal loss to Stratford's Elijah Lucio to advance to the second-place match where he fell by a 4-3 decision against Cadott's Tristan Drier. Keegan Plemon (11-5) was also one spot away from advancement at 285, falling his first match of the day by major decision to Marathon's Logan Werner but working his way through the consolation bracket with two pin wins before falling by pin against Ladysmith's Wade Stanger for second.
Noah Evenson (12-5) and Brice Evenson (10-3) were each fourth place at 106 and 120, respectively, and Nate Stuart (12-3) was fifth at 138. Brady Mast (113 pounds), Emma Gruenhagen (126) and Kyle Lipke (170) were sixth and Preston Coombs (3-2) lost in both of his matches at 182.
As a team Boyceville was fourth in the team standings with 138.5 points as Cadot (170) edged Saint Croix Falls (161) and Stratford (152) for first.
Menomonie's Jones wins Division 1 sectional title
At Wausau, Girard Jones picked up a Division 1 sectional championship to advance to next weekend's state tournament.
Jones (15-1) won the title at 285 points, opening his day with a pinfall win over Tomah's Willie Bowie before advancing to the finals with a sudden victory against Shawano's Nick Kohn in the semis. Jones capped his day with a 2-1 decision win against Sparta's Madden Connelly and will be in action next Saturday at Kaukauna High School.
Kellan Aure was one spot away from advancing at 132, finishing in third place. Aure (14-3) worked his way to the finals with a quarterfinal win by technical fall over Tomah's Benny Bemis and a 5-0 decision win against D.C. Everest's Blake Heal in the semis. Aure was pinned by Marshfield's Hoyt Blaskowski in the title match, then fell by 7-0 decision to Holmen's Parker Kratochvill.
Brayden Casey (106 pounds), Zach Evenson (120), Josh Boyette (195) and Cody Kwak (220) each went 0-2 in their respective weight classes.
Bloomer/Colfax's Rothbauer advances to Division 2 tourney
At Neillsville, Bloomer/Colfax's Bowen Rothbauer finished second to advance to state at 152 pounds.
Rothbauer (10-4) pinned Prescott's Sam Murphy in the quarterfinals and secured a 6-4 decision victory against Northwestern's Tanner Kaufman in the semifinals before being edged by Regis/Altoona's Payton Kostka by 5-4 decision for first. Rothbauer beat Murphy by rule for second.
Ethan Rubenzer finished sixth for Bloomer/Colfax, earning a 12-1 major decision win against G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro's Ben Peterson as a part of a 1-3 day at 160.
Amery won the team championship with 167 points as Stanley-Boyd was ninth with 57 points and Bloomer/Colfax was 17th with 23.
This year's Division 2 state individual tournament takes place next Saturday at Adams-Friendship High School.