Saturday Prep Roundup: Boyceville's Dormanen, Joles win Division 3 sectional wrestling championships

Joles (16-0) was dominant at 195 with three pinfall victories, all coming in the first period as he rolled to the championship. Joles pinned Cumberland's Ryker Allen, Stratford's Raife Smart and Spring Valley/Elmwood's Paul Schwebach for the title, each coming in 1:59 or quicker.

Ira Bialzik (14-4) just missed out on advancing to state after taking third place at 145 winning three of his first four matches of the day by pinfall and battling back from a semifinal loss to Stratford's Elijah Lucio to advance to the second-place match where he fell by a 4-3 decision against Cadott's Tristan Drier. Keegan Plemon (11-5) was also one spot away from advancement at 285, falling his first match of the day by major decision to Marathon's Logan Werner but working his way through the consolation bracket with two pin wins before falling by pin against Ladysmith's Wade Stanger for second.