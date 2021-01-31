Saturday Prep Roundup: Menomonie boys swimming qualifies six for Division 2 state championships

The state championships take place on Friday at Waukesha South High School Natatorium in Waukesha.

Gymnastics

Menomonie second at home triangular

At Menomonie, the Mustangs were second as a team at a home triangular.

Melody Greenwood finished second all-around (32.3), Alexis Anderson was third (31.85), Delaney Untz was fourth (31.375) and Alexa Cummings came home eighth (28.025).

Greenwood finished second in the floor exercise, fourth on the uneven bars, seventh on the balance beam and eighth on the vault. Anderson tied teammate Chloe Oehler for second on the vault while taking third on the beam, eighth in the floor and ninth on the bars. Oehler also had an eighth-place finish on the bars while Untz was sixth on the bars and beam to go with a ninth in the floor exercise.

Cummings was 10th in the floor exercise as Menomonie was second as a team with 125.625 points, trailing River Falls (135.275).