Saturday Prep Roundup: Menomonie boys swimming qualifies six for Division 2 state championships

RHINELANDER — The Menomonie boys swim team has advanced six to the upcoming Division 2 state championships by virtue of strong performances at sectionals in Rhinelander.
Dylan Norby and Dylan Foslid are each moving on in the one-meter dive after finishing second and third, respectively. Norby had a score of 302.3 while Foslid had a 250.05 as Rice Lake's Isaiah Miller won the event with 364.5.
Kevin Leach won the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:05.78, picking up more than six seconds from his seed time. Austin Gjestson finished third in the 100 butterfly event with a time of 56.80 seconds to advance individually as well.
The Mustangs are also advancing a pair of relay teams as Kaleb Kazmarek, Gjestson, Christian Bilse and Leach are moving on after finishing third in the 200 freestyle relay (1:34.76) and the team of Gjestson, Kody Kazmarek, Bilse and Leach was third in the 400 freestyle relay.
Other high finishers that just missed advancing to state are — Leach (third, 200 freestyle), Kody Kazmarek (third, 200 individual medley), the 200 medley relay (Kaleb Kazmarek, Norby, Kody Kazmarek, Graeme Strong, fourth), Gjestson (fifth, 200 freestyle), Kaleb Kazmarek (third, 100 backstroke and fifth, 50 freestyle) and Bilse (fifth, 100 butterfly).
As a team the Mustangs were second in scoring with 313 points, trailing only Rhinelander (403).
The state championships take place on Friday at Waukesha South High School Natatorium in Waukesha.
Gymnastics
Menomonie second at home triangular
At Menomonie, the Mustangs were second as a team at a home triangular.
Melody Greenwood finished second all-around (32.3), Alexis Anderson was third (31.85), Delaney Untz was fourth (31.375) and Alexa Cummings came home eighth (28.025).
Greenwood finished second in the floor exercise, fourth on the uneven bars, seventh on the balance beam and eighth on the vault. Anderson tied teammate Chloe Oehler for second on the vault while taking third on the beam, eighth in the floor and ninth on the bars. Oehler also had an eighth-place finish on the bars while Untz was sixth on the bars and beam to go with a ninth in the floor exercise.
Cummings was 10th in the floor exercise as Menomonie was second as a team with 125.625 points, trailing River Falls (135.275).
Earlier in the week the Mustangs won a triangular in Rice Lake on Tuesday with a team score of 125.275. Greenwood was first all-around as she won the floor, beam and bars and took third on the vault. Untz was third all-around in Rice Lake with a third in the floor and Anderson was fourth as she was third on the beam and fourth in the floor. Oehler had a fourth-place finish on the bars, one spot in front of Cummings in fifth.
Boys Basketball
Menomonie 50, Superior 46 (OT)
At Superior, the Mustangs prevailed over the Spartans in overtime.
Brock Thornton had 17 points to lead Menomonie (9-10) while Noah Feddersen added nine points, DeVauntaye Parker scored eight and Zach Etzbach had seven.
Kaden Kimmes scored 11 for Superior (4-3).
Elk Mound 51, Colfax 37
At Elk Mound, the Mounders opened the game with a 32-20 halftime lead in earning a Dunn-St. Croix win against the Vikings.
Ben Heath scored 16 points for Elk Mound (9-8, 6-3) and was joined in double figures by 13 points from Ryan Bartig and 10 by Kaden Russo.
Caden Erickson and Drew Gibson each scored nine points for the Vikings (4-8, 4-5)
Boys Hockey
Menomonie 3, West Salem 2 (OT)
At West Salem, the Mustangs prevailed in an overtime contest.
Jace Gilbertson scored twice in regulation for the Mustangs (8-16) with Tanner Demarce and Sedric Yukel each assisting on one of the goals before Brigs Richartz netted the game winner 3:53 into overtime to win it.
Noah LaFleur had both goals for West Salem (6-5).
Thomas Isenberger stopped 35 shots in net for Menomonie.