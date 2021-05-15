Saturday Prep Roundup: Menomonie's Wheeler tosses five-inning no hitter in softball doubleheader split with La Crosse Central

LA CROSSE — Anna Wheeler tossed a no-hitter in game one of a doubleheader split for the Menomonie softball team on Saturday, winning game one 12-0 in five innings over La Crosse Central before falling in game two 8-4.
Wheeler struck out one and walked none in her no hitter with the only batter to reach coming via error to open the bottom of the fourth inning.
Cece Behrend had two runs batted in and three runs scored, Rhyenne Fuerstenberg was 3-for-4 with a home run, double and three runs batted in while Megan Buhrow, Mackenzie Bird, Jaycie Luzinski, Lydia Kistner and Wheeler each had two hits in the win for the Mustangs.
La Crosse Central scored eight of the first nine runs in game two to earn the win. Buhrow was 2-for-4 with three runs batted in and Wheeler scored a run.
Baseball
La Crosse Central 2-8, Menomonie 1-6
At La Crosse, the Mustangs fell in both games of a nonconfernece doubleheader by scores of 2-1 and 8-6.
Lane Lowrey had two hits for the Mustangs in game one as two runs in the third inning helped Central win the opener.
The bats came to life for both teams in the second game as Lucas Smith had two hits including a double and an RBI, Reed Styer homered and scored twice and Caden Sorensen was 2-for-2 with a run batted in for Menomonie.
Somerset 12, Colfax 5
At Colfax, a five-run sixth inning broke the game open for the Spartans.
Bryce Sikora was 2-for-3 with a stolen base, Hunter Rebak had two hits and two walks and Drew GIbson had a hit, two runs scored and three steals for the Vikings.
Boys Tennis
Menomonie 2-0 at home quad
At Menomonie, the Mustangs earned 7-0 wins over Altoona and Marshfield.
Jace Gilbertson, Cole Witucki, Isaac Johnson and Noah Reckin picked up singles win against Altoona and the teams of Dom Hendrickson and Joey Leipnitz, Kai Wei Chen and Joaquin Gamez and Brady Goodman and Austin Gjestson were victorious.
Gilbertson, Leipnitz, Johnson and Reckin earned singles wins against Marshfield with Hendrickson and Witucki, Chen and Gamez and Goodman and Gjestson picking up tandem wins.