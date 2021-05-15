Saturday Prep Roundup: Menomonie's Wheeler tosses five-inning no hitter in softball doubleheader split with La Crosse Central

LA CROSSE — Anna Wheeler tossed a no-hitter in game one of a doubleheader split for the Menomonie softball team on Saturday, winning game one 12-0 in five innings over La Crosse Central before falling in game two 8-4.

Wheeler struck out one and walked none in her no hitter with the only batter to reach coming via error to open the bottom of the fourth inning.

Cece Behrend had two runs batted in and three runs scored, Rhyenne Fuerstenberg was 3-for-4 with a home run, double and three runs batted in while Megan Buhrow, Mackenzie Bird, Jaycie Luzinski, Lydia Kistner and Wheeler each had two hits in the win for the Mustangs.

La Crosse Central scored eight of the first nine runs in game two to earn the win. Buhrow was 2-for-4 with three runs batted in and Wheeler scored a run.

Baseball

La Crosse Central 2-8, Menomonie 1-6

At La Crosse, the Mustangs fell in both games of a nonconfernece doubleheader by scores of 2-1 and 8-6.

Lane Lowrey had two hits for the Mustangs in game one as two runs in the third inning helped Central win the opener.