Saturday Prep Wrestling Regional Roundup: Bloomer/Colfax wrestling advances two to next weekend's Division 2 sectionals

EAU CLAIRE — Bloomer/Colfax's Ethan Rubenzer took home a Division 2 regional championship on Saturday at a regional hosted by Eau Claire Regis/Altoona at Regis.
Rubenzer scored two pinfall wins and a decision to earn the title at 160 and is sectional bound along with Bowen Rothbauer and are in action next Saturday in Neillsville.
Rubenzer (8-4) earned pinfall wins in the quarterfinals and semifinals and capped off his regional championship by defeating Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal's Dane Luchterhand by a 6-0 decision.
Rothbauer (8-3) finished runner-up at 152 and is moving on. He pinned his way to the finals with a second-period fall over Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal's Tucker Bethea before being edged by Regis/Altoona's Payton Kostka by a 4-2 sudden victory in the championship match. Rothbauer beat Bethea by rule for second.
Luke Blanchard (4-3) and Alex Poirier (10-3) were each third for Bloomer/Colfax. Blanchard started his day at 132 with a 15-6 major decision win over Medford's Cory Lindahl to advance to the championship match where he forfeited to Brenner before being disqualified from his matchup against Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal's Jarick Young for second place. Poirier edged Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal's Gage Ludovic by a 3-2 decision in the 138 semifinals to move into the championship match against Abbotsford/Colby's Tanner Halopka where he was defeated by a 7-0 decision. Poirier then fell by a 9-3 decision to Medford's Carson Church for second.
Hernandez (4-5) finished fourth for the Raptors.
The wrestlers that finished in the top two of their respective weight classes now move one step away from state and will need another top-two finish to extend their season beyond next Saturday's sectionals.
Boyceville sending 12 to Division 3 sectionals
At Durand, the Bulldogs have 12 grapplers moving on to sectionals including six regional champions.
Nate Stuart (138 pounds), Ira Bialzik (145), Tyler Dormanen (160), Preston Coombs (182), Trett Joles (195) and John Klefstad (220) were all victorious to earn regional championships in their respective weight classes.
Noah Evenson (106), Brady Mast (113), Brice Evenson (120), Emma Gruenhagen (126), Kyle Lipke (170) and Keegan Plemon (285) were runners-up in their weight classes to move on to next Saturday's sectional in Saint Croix Falls.
As a team the Bulldogs routed the competition in taking first place with 267 points with Spring Valley/Elmwood second with 188 points.
Division 2 prep wrestling regionals at Eau Claire Regis/Altoona 1-30-21
A deep but inexperienced roster has grown quickly for the Colfax girls basketball team this season. The Vikings won their seventh game in a row and kept their perch at the top of the Dunn-St. Croix Conference standings with a 54-38 win over Elk Mound on Monday.
The winter prep sports season has been constantly changing as teams have had to schedule and reschedule games amid changes caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But schools and athletes have stayed open minded in helping get to play.