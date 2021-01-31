Saturday Prep Wrestling Regional Roundup: Bloomer/Colfax wrestling advances two to next weekend's Division 2 sectionals

EAU CLAIRE — Bloomer/Colfax's Ethan Rubenzer took home a Division 2 regional championship on Saturday at a regional hosted by Eau Claire Regis/Altoona at Regis.

Rubenzer scored two pinfall wins and a decision to earn the title at 160 and is sectional bound along with Bowen Rothbauer and are in action next Saturday in Neillsville.

Rubenzer (8-4) earned pinfall wins in the quarterfinals and semifinals and capped off his regional championship by defeating Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal's Dane Luchterhand by a 6-0 decision.

Rothbauer (8-3) finished runner-up at 152 and is moving on. He pinned his way to the finals with a second-period fall over Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal's Tucker Bethea before being edged by Regis/Altoona's Payton Kostka by a 4-2 sudden victory in the championship match. Rothbauer beat Bethea by rule for second.