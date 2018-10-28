Menomonie sophomore Patrick Schwartz capped a successful cross country season by taking 170th on Saturday at the WIAA Division 1 championships hosted at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
Schwartz finished with a time of 17 minutes, 48.1 seconds in his first appearance at the state meet.
“Patrick is such a quality young man,” Menomonie coach Adam Tapper said. “He worked so hard this season to have success and to qualify for the state meet was a great honor for him. It wasn’t his best race at state, but he wasn’t disappointed. Being there and gaining the experience meant a lot to him, and hopefully he can get back in the next two years.”
Schwartz was 183rd after the first mile and moved his way up to 172nd by the second mile. Homestead’s Drew Bosley won the race in 15:20.1 while Neenah took home the team championship home with 122 points as Middleton (131) was second.
“It can be a bit overwhelming there,” Tapper said of running at state. “We run in a very large meet at the University of Minnesota in September, but even though there are more runners in that race, the atmosphere is not the same. The state meet is something special, and I am very happy for Patrick to have gotten the chance to experience it.”
Elk Mound’s Cade Hanson was strong in the boys Division 2 race, taking 17th place with a time of 16:52.0 as East Troy’s Henry Chapman won the race (15:59.3). Hanson went from 34th after mile one to 19th at mile two to his finishing 17th-place spot. Valders won the Division 2 boys team title with 98 points as Green Bay Notre Dame (114) was second.
Boyceville sophomore Nathan Corr finished 74th in the Division 3 boys race, completing the race in 18:05.2. Onalaska’s David Bannucchi won the race in 15:43.9 and La Crosse Aquinas claimed the team championship with 90 points as Rosholt (111) was second.
