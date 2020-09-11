Stout, Menomonie agree on stadium plan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The School District of the Menomonie Area and University of Wisconsin-Stout have agreed to allow the Mustangs to play football at Don and Nona Williams Stadium this fall, but without fans in attendance.

The Big Rivers Conference announced this week that conference schools will be allowed to have limited family attendance at most events this fall, but the conference statement does not supersede decisions made by local schools and health departments.

School District Administrator Joe Zydowsky stressed that this was a joint decision between the two institutions that balanced the need to protect the health and safety of the community with the desire to give Menomonie student-athletes the opportunity to compete this fall.

“There were a multitude of factors that needed to be considered,” Zydowsky said. “We felt the safest venue to offer this athletic opportunity to our student athletes is the stadium.”

Zydowsky said issues that were considered in deciding whether to allow fans at the games included the need to keep the bathroom and concessions areas clean, among others.

“In the end, the mutual difficult decision was reached to give our student-athletes this opportunity to compete in a safe venue, but without the fans,” Zydowsky said.