The Red Cedar Speedway presented the 39th Annual Punky Manor Challenge of Champions under glorious fall skies closing out the 2018 racing season. The Thursday night portion of the race program succumbed to rain, but the main event went on as planned in spectacular fashion.
The WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds, Super Stocks, Modifieds, and Late Models competed for large prize monies and the racing action was nothing short of stellar. The feature winners were Tony Bahr, Tommy Richards, Kevin Adams, and Travis Budisalovich.
Friday night was comprised of heats in all four classes with music and a dance following the races. The first eight rows of the features were set by passing points from the heats. Saturday brought single B-Features in the Super Stocks and Midwest Modifieds whereas the top eight cars qualified for the feature. The Modifieds ran two B-Features with the top four from each moving on. All the Late Models were decided though the heats.
Further festivities included out-of-car introductions in every class and 2018 Hall of Fame introductions ceremonies. Luanne Prochnow was introduced through her several years of volunteering as an official, concessions stand worker, and office holder, including both vice president and president. Todd Sinz was introduced as a sponsor of individual classes, races and drivers as well as Steve Wik as a driver who made his name as a Modified standout. Rick Egersdorf was noted as a driver who will forever be known for his dominant Late Model.
Four heats of Southworth Chevrolet Midwest Modifieds saw Michael Truscott, Cody Borgeson, Kevin Adams, and Tony Bahr carry the checkered flag as Mark Thomas won the B-Feature. At feature time it was Bahr leading passing points after winning his heat from seventh. He was flanked on the front row by Dan Kingsley.
Race action
At the drop of the green flag, Bahr moved out front as Truscott powered to second. A lap three caution flag saw a Craig Haas spin in turn three slowing the action. Back under green, Bahr set a torrid pace and moved away from the field, but the pace was slowed again on lap six as a car slowed on the raceway in turn one.
The race then began to have severe difficulties getting back under green as the next three attempts all were thwarted by crashes or spins in turn three. The most notable was when a spinning Jesse Bryant collected multiple cars. Travis Anderson, with no room to escape, climbed the wall and rolled over onto the raceway drawing the red flag.
The Union Trailer and Power Equipment Super Stocks saw Ben Hillman, Kevin Burdick, Terran Spacek, and Tommy Richards win heats as Danny Thomas made a rare appearance and won the B-Feature. The feature had top passing points drivers Bart Stephen and Kevin Eder on the front row as each finished second in their heats from eight and seventh starting positions, respectively.
The Tim’s Automotive and Machine Modified heats were won by Jimmy Mars, Michael Truscott, Jake Miller, and Kevin Adams as the B-Features were topped by Josh Hessler and Dave Cain. It was Mars on the pole with Miller to his outside. At the start of the feature, it was Mars moving out front but Cory Mahder, who had been flirting with the wall in all corners made hard contact on lap two, ending his night early.
The T.L. Sinz Plumbing Late Model heats were won by Jimmy Mars, Travis Budisalovich, and A.J. Diemel as Mars and Budisalovich held the front row of the feature. Imagine starting outside of Jimmy Mars, most certainly one of the men who has owned the Red Cedar Speedway victory lane, specifically the Punky Manor. He was just narrowly beaten after leading all but the final circuits of the Modified feature and he is seeking his 12th Punky Manor win from the pole of the Late Model feature. It would take nerves of steal and a great amount of skill to win and Budisalovich did just that; impressively.
The Red Cedar Speedway will return to racing action in April 2019.
