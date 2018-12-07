LA CROSSE — The Menomonie boys basketball team picked up a nonconference victory over La Crosse Logan 64-54 on Tuesday evening.
A 13-2 run in the first half helped the Mustangs (2-1) take control of the contest against the Rangers (0-1) for Menomonie’s second nonconference victory on the season.
Jace Kressin led the way for the Mustangs with 19 points and was one of four Menomonie players to finish in double figures. Menomonie led by as many as 16 in the second half.
Following a matchup at home against Chippewa Falls on Friday, the Mustangs host La Crosse Central on Tuesday in another nonconference game against a Mississippi Valley Conference foe.
Thursday Boys
Spring Valley 53, Colfax 46
At Spring Valley, the Cardinals had three scorers in double figures in a win over the Vikings.
George Scharlau scored 20 points for Colfax (3-1, 0-1) and Ben Thompson added 11 for the Vikings.
Trevor Stangl led all scorers with 21 points for the Cardinals (3-2, 1-0).
Colfax hosts Elk Mound on Tuesday.
Tuesday Girls
Menomonie 68, La Crosse Logan 58
At Menomonie, the Mustangs earned win number four on the year with a nonconference triumph over the Rangers.
Shelby Thornton had 13 points to lead Menomonie (4-1) as the team earned its fourth win in a row.
Following Friday evening’s matchup at Chippewa Falls in a battle of the lone 2-0 teams in Big Rivers Conference play, the Mustangs are off until hosting River Falls on Friday, Dec. 14.
Colfax 46, Elk Mound 41
At Elk Mound, the Vikings prevailed in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference battle with the Mounders.
Savannah Henricks scored a team-high 12 points and added seven rebounds and three assists for the Vikings (4-1, 2-0). Kameri Meredith had 10 points, 11 rebounds and four assists while Morgan Schleusner and Rachel Scharlau added nine and seven points, respectively, for the victorious Vikings.
Brook Plaszcz led all scorers with 16 points for the Mounders (3-2, 1-1) while Morgan Radtke scored 10 and Sophie Cedarblade had eight points.
Next up for the Vikings is a home matchup with Elmwood/Plum City on Friday and a road game at Glenwood City next Thursday. After playing at Spring Valley on Friday, Elk Mound is off until a nonconference game at Baldwin-Woodville on Monday.
Boyceville 54, Elmwood/Plum City 36
At Plum City, the Bulldogs earned their first Dunn-St. Croix Conference win by topping the Wolves.
Boyceville (3-2, 1-1) hosted Glenwood City on Friday before playing at Mondovi next Thursday.
Monday Boys
Bruce 61, Boyceville 42
At Boyceville, the Bulldogs fell into an early hole in a nonconference loss to the Red Raiders.
Bruce jumped out to a 31-17 halftime lead on the way to the win.
Logan Knudtson scored 12 points while Brady Nye added nine and Jaden Reismer and Brendan Sempf each scored eight for the Bulldogs.
Kevin Brockman led all scorers with 20 points for Bruce.
