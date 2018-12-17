The Menomonie girls basketball team picked up a pair of victories with wins over River Falls on Friday and Holmen on Saturday.
The Mustangs improved to 3-1 in Big Rivers Conference play with a 73-62 win over the Wildcats. Lindsey Johnson led the way in the victory with 25 points as the team bounced back from a 68-59 defeat at Chippewa Falls a week earlier. The win keeps the Mustangs alone in second place one game behind Chippewa Falls.
Menomonie won for the seventh time in eight games with a last-minute victory over the Vikings on the road on Saturday 40-38. Kylie Mogen led Menomonie (6-2) with 18 points. Emily Schwartz gave the team the lead with a 3-pointer to go ahead 40-37. Defensively the Mustangs were strong in the second half, limiting Holmen (3-6) to seven points in the second half.
Following a Big Rivers Conference road game at Eau Claire North on Tuesday, the Mustangs are off until hosting Clear Lake (Dec. 27) and Osseo-Fairchild (Dec. 28) at the Menomonie Holiday Classic.
Friday
River Falls 58, Menomonie boys 40
At River Falls, the Mustangs fell to the Wildcats in Big Rivers Conference play.
Jace Kressin scored 13 points and added three rebounds for the Mustangs (2-4, 0-3). Zach Zaborske had five points while Sam Sleichert and Brock Thornton each added four for Menomonie.
JT Dougherty had 16 points for River Falls (4-1, 2-1).
Menomonie returns to league action at home against Rice Lake on Friday and faces Tomah (Dec. 28) and a yet-to-be-determined team (Dec. 29) at the D.C. Everest Holiday Tournament in Schofield.
Colfax 73, Glenwood City 48
At Glenwood City, the Vikings jumped out to a 39-24 lead in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference win over the Hilltoppers.
George Scharlau led Colfax (5-1, 2-1) with 18 points and added 13 rebounds. Ben Thompson had 14 points, Jackson Hellman added 13 points Ed Hydukovich also had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Gavin Janson and Hadin DeSmith each scored 13 points for Glenwood City (2-4, 1-2).
After playing at Colfax on Tuesday, the Vikings are off until play at Elmwood/Plum City on Jan. 4.
Elk Mound 51, Elmwood/Plum City 42
At Elk Mound, the Mounders grabbed a win in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference matchup.
Marcus Kinblom had a team-high 16 points to go with five rebounds and three steals for Elk Mound (3-3, 2-1). Brett Lew scored 13 points and pulled down seven rebounds in the win.
The Mounders play at Prescott on Friday.
Mondovi 91, Boyceville 53
At Mondovi, the Buffaloes pulled away to a Dunn-St. Croix Conference win over the Bulldogs.
Jaden Reismer had 15 points for Boyceville (2-5, 0-3) while Logan Knudtson and Brendam Sempf scored 13 and 11 points, respectively.
Avery Hoepner scored 27 points and added 10 rebounds for Mondovi (4-2, 2-1).
After a nonconference game at Turtle Lake on Tuesday, the Bulldogs are off until playing at Clayton on Dec. 27.
