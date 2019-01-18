COLFAX — The Colfax boys basketball team extended its winning streak to seven in a row on Tuesday in a 80-53 Dunn-St. Croix Conference contest with the Panthers.
Ben Thompson scored 34 points, including five made 3-pointers.
George Scharlau added 15 and Ed Hydukovich had 12 for Colfax (10-1, 5-1)
Durand (7-5, 3-3) was led by Christian O’Keefe and Luke Pelke who each scored nine.
Colfax was at Boyceville on Friday and resumes play for a nonconference matchup at Turtle Lake on Monday.
Spring Valley 70, Boyceville 32
At Boyceville, the Bulldogs fell to Dunn-St. Croix Conference leader Spring Valley (8-4, 6-0).
Brendan Sempf scored 15 points to lead the Bulldogs. Jaden Reismer added six.
Boyceville (2-9, 0-6) plays at Elk Mound on Thursday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Boyceville 58, Amery 28
At Amery, the Bulldogs picked up a nonconference victory over the Warriors.
Thursday
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rice Lake 61, Menomonie 30
At Rice Lake, the Warriors picked up their first Big Rivers win of the season.
Brock Thornton had 15 points for the Mustangs (6-7, 2-5) while Jace Kressin and Jake Ebert added 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Peyton Buckley led all scorers with 23 points for the Warriors (6-6, 1-6).
Menomonie hosts Altoona on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Menomonie 54, Rice Lake 33
At Menomonie, the Mustangs powered past the Warriors in Big Rivers play.
Kylie Mogen had a game-high 16 points for Menomonie (11-3, 5-2). Lindsey Johnson and Destiny Haldeman each added 10 points in the victory.
Lexi Orr and Brynn Olson each scored nine for Rice Lake (3-11, 1-6).
Menomonie hosts Eau Claire Memorial on Saturday, Jan. 26.
Colfax 72, Spring Valley 33
At Colfax, the Vikings pulled away for a Dunn-St. Croix win over the Cardinals.
Kameri Meredith scored 19 points and pulled down eight rebounds for Colfax (11-2, 8-0). Alyssa Dachel added 11 points while Saville Wilson and Rachel Scharlau each had nine points.
Sandy Bune scored nine for Spring Valley (2-10, 2-6).
Colfax outscored Spring Valley 35-13 in the second half.
The Vikings host Elk Mound on Tuesday.
Elk Mound 64, Boyceville 30
At Elk Mound, Morgan Radtke led all scorers in a Dunn-St. Croix win for the Mounders.
Radtke had 18 points while Sophie Cedarblade added 10 for Elk Mound (11-3, 6-2). Sydney Simpson chipped in with nine points and Alana Plaszcz scored seven in the win.
Ana Evenson had 10 points for Boyceville (6-8, 3-5).
The Bulldogs host Elmwood/Plum City on Tuesday.
