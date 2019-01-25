The Colfax girls basetball team remained unbeaten in Dunn-St. Croix Conference play with a 49-36 victory over Elk Mound on Tuesday evening.
Rachel Scharlau had 13 points and five rebounds to lead Colfax. Emma Hurlburt added 11 points and 10 board with Morgan Schleusner scoring seven.
Kameri Meredith had seven assists for Colfax.
Sophie Cedarblade totaled 12 points to lead Elk Mound. Morgan Radtke had 10.
Elk Mound (11-4, 6-3) hosted Spring Valley on Friday and will have a home game against Eau Claire Regis on Monday.
Boyceville 52, Elmwood/Plum City 44
At Boyceville, the Bulldogs edged the Wolves in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference contest.
Rachel Prestrud and Emma Ouellette each had 15 points to lead Boyceville. Kady Grambow joined them in double figures with 10.
Elmwood/Plum City (1-11, 0-9) got 19 points from Rowan Rupakus.
The Bulldogs (7-8, 4-5) played at Glenwood City on Friday and they host Cumberland on Tuesday.
Boys Basketball
Menomonie 71, Altoona 62
At Menomonie, the Mustangs earned a nonconference win over the Railroaders.
Jace Kressin scored 21 points to lead Menomonie (7-7). Brock Thornton added nine and Davis Barthen had eight.
Jake Meyer led Altoona (5-9) with 16 points.
Menomonie hosts Eau Claire Memorial on Saturday.
Thursday Girls Basketball
Eau Claire Regis 47, Colfax 44
At Eau Claire, the Ramblers edged the Vikings in a nonconference matchup.
Kameri Meredith had 14 points for the Vikings while Alyssa Dachel added 10.
Marne Milanowski led all scorers with 21 points for the Ramblers.
Colfax played at Elmwood/Plum City on Friday and returns to action at home on Monday against Clear Lake.
Boys Basketball
Colfax 61, Spring Valley 41
At Colfax, the Vikings moved into a tie atop the Dunn-St. Croix by defeating the Cardinals.
George Scharlau had a big night in the win for the Vikings, scoring 21 points and added 18 rebounds and a pair of blocks. Ben Thompson scored 16 points and Ed Hydukovich added eight in the victory.
The win the 10th in a row for the Vikings, who return to action at Elk Mound on Tuesday.
Elk Mound 68, Boyceville 44
At Elk Mound, 16 points from Brett Lew led the way in a DSC victory for the Mounders.
Lew added seven rebounds and three of his team’s 16 steals for Elk Mound. Ryan Bohl scored 11 points and Cole Steinhorst and Marcus Kinblom each added eight.
Brendan Sempf scored 17 points and Jaden Reismer also finished in double figures with 10 points.
Boyceville plays at Elmwood/Plum City on Tuesday.
Monday Boys Basketball
Colfax 76, Turtle Lake 71
At Turtle Lake, the Vikings overcame a halftime deficit in a nonconference win over the Lakers.
The Vikings trailed by four at the break before outscoring Turtle Lake 39-28 in the second half.
George Scharlau had a game-high 28 points to go along with nine rebounds and four assists. Cole Seehaver had 15 and Luke Heidorn added 13 points and seven assists.
Brendan Strenke scored 25 points for Turtle Lake (7-7).
Eau Claire Regis 71, Elk Mound 48
At Eau Claire, the Mounders fell in a nonconference game to the Ramblers.
Blaze Todd totaled 16 points to lead Elk Mound. Brett Lew scored eight, with six rebounds and Colton Ward added six points.
Eau Claire Regis (11-3) was led by 18 points from Abe Rocksvold.
