ELK MOUND — The Elk Mound girls basketball team picked up its seventh victory of the season on Thursday, pulling away for a 53-36 nonconference win over Somerset.
Four players finished with at least seven points for the Mounders (7-2), led by Morgan Radtke with 16 points. Brook Plaszcz had 13 points, Sydney Simpson scored nine points and Hailey Blaskowski finished with seven.
Georgia Hammer had 17 points for Somerset (3-5).
Elk Mound is off until hosting Glenwood City on Jan. 3.
Tuesday
Colfax boys 76, Cornell 27
At Cornell, the Vikings rolled to a nonconference win over the Chiefs.
Ben Thompson led the way on offense for the Vikings with 20 points and was one of four Colfax players to finish in double figures. George Scharlau added 18 points, Cole Seehaver scored 11 and Ed Hydokovich had 10 points in the win with Zach Kindy chipping in with seven.
Ryan Larson scored 13 points for Cornell.
Colfax raced out to a 43-15 lead at halftime before limiting the Chiefs to just 12 points in the second half.
Turtle Lake 100, Boyceville boys 59
At Turtle Lake, the Bulldogs were bested by the Lakers in a nonconference contest.
Logan Knutdtson had a team-high 19 points for Boyceville while adding six rebounds and a pair of steals. Brendan Sempf added 15 points for the Bulldogs.
Lucas Torgerson had a game-high 24 points for Turtle Lake and was one of four players with at least 13 points for the Lakers.
Menomonie girls 57, Eau Claire North 52
At Menomonie, the Mustangs earned a Big Rivers Conference win over the Huskies.
Lindsey Johnson scored 21 points in the victory for the Mustangs (7-2, 4-1). Lexi Hastings and Kylie Mogen each scored 10 points and Destiny Haldeman added seven in the win.
Laura Swenson had 12 points for Eau Claire North (3-7, 1-3).
Menomonie is off until hosting Clear Lake on Thursday, Dec. 27 at the Menomonie Holiday Classic.
Clear Lake 58, Boyceville girls 35
At Clear Lake, the Warriors beat the Bulldogs in nonconference action.
Julianna Rosen scored 17 points to lead Clear Lake.
After playing at Turtle Lake on Friday, Boyceville (4-4) is off until playing at Durand on Jan. 3.
