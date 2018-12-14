ELMWOOD — Four players finished in double figures as the Elk Mound girls basketball team routed Elmwood/Plum City 75-33 on Thursday evening in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference matchup.
Morgan Radtke led the way for the Mounders (6-2, 3-1) with 19 points and was one of four players on the team to score at least 11 points. Sophie Cedarblade added 15 points, Alana Plaszcz scored 12 points and Brook Plaszcz added 11 in the victory with Hailey Blaskowski chipping in with eight points.
Katie Feuker and Kendra Kern each scored 10 points for Elmwood/Plum City.
The Mounders raced out to a 48-21 halftime lead before outscoring Elmwood/Plum City 27-12 in the second half.
Elk Mound is off until hosting Somerset on Thursday.
Boyceville girls 39, Mondovi 32
At Mondovi, a strong second half for the Bulldogs led to a Dunn-St. Croix Conference win over the Buffaloes.
Tyra Kostman had a game-high 11 points for Boyceville (4-3, 2-2) while Rachel Prestrud was close behind with 10 points. Emma Ouellette added seven points for the victorious Bulldogs, who outscoring Mondovi 26-19 after halftime after the teams battled to a 13-13 tie in the first half.
Morgan Clark had eight points for Mondovi (1-4, 1-3).
Boyceville returns to action on Tuesday with a nonconference game at Clear Lake.
Colfax girls 58, Glenwood City 28
At Glenwood City, the Vikings stayed tied atop the Dunn-St. Croix Conference standings by routing the Hilltoppers.
Colfax (6-1, 4-0) is currently even with Durand (7-0, 4-0) at the top of the league. The Vikings return to action at home on Monday against Melrose-Mindoro in a battle of state-ranked Division 4 squads. Melrose-Mindoro and Colfax were ranked second and fourth, respectively, in the latest WisSports.net Division 4 state coaches poll.
Melrose-Mindoro also defeated Colfax 52-31 in the Division 4 sectional finals last season.
Tuesday
Colfax boys 40, Elk Mound 28
At Colfax, the Vikings pulled away from the Mounders for a Dunn-St. Croix Conference victory.
Ben Thompson scored a game-high 20 points on 7 of 16 shooting and added five steals in the win for Colfax (4-1, 1-1). George Scharlau and Luke Heidorn each had six points with Scharlau and Heidorn pulling down nine and two rebounds, respectively.
Brett Lew had 12 points including three 3-pointers for Elk Mound while Rian Flynn added seven points and three steals and Marcus Kinblom had six points and 10 rebounds for the Mounders (2-3, 1-1).
Colfax led 19-16 at halftime before outscoring Elk Mound 21-12 in the second half.
Elk Mound hosts Plum City/Elmwood on Friday then is off until a nonconference game at Prescott on Dec. 21. Colfax is at Glenwood City on Friday then plays a nonconference game at Cornell on Tuesday.
La Crosse Central 72, Menomonie boys 43
At Menomonie, the Mustangs were bested by the Red Raiders in a nonconference matchup.
Sam Sleichert led the way with nine points for the Mustangs on three of his team’s seven 3-pointers. Jace Kressin scored seven points while Davis Barthen and Zach Zaborske each added six points for Menomonie (2-3).
Johnny Davis led all scorers with 25 points for La Crosse Central and Jordan Davis scored 19.
Following a Big Rivers Conference contest at River Falls on Friday, the Mustangs are off until hosting Rice Lake on Dec. 21.
Plum City/Elmwood 47, Boyceville 41
At Boyceville, the Bulldogs fell in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference matchup.
Logan Knudtson led Boyceville (2-4, 0-2) with 16 points and added four rebounds while Jaden Reismer scored 14 points.
Luke Webb had 13 points, 12 rebounds and six blocked shots for Elmwood/Plum City (3-3, 1-1).
Boyceville plays at Mondovi on Friday and after that has a nonconference matchup in Turtle Lake on Tuesday.
Monday
Elk Mound boys 43, Baldwin-Woodville 36
At Baldwin, the Mounders pulled away for a nonconference win over the Warriors.
Morgan Radtke had a big game in the win for the Mounders with 26 points before fouling out.
Sophie Cedarblade added nine points in the victory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.