MENOMONIE — The Menomonie girls basketball team picked up a tight nonconference win on Monday, edging Eau Claire Regis 65-64.
Lindsey Johnson had 23 points to lead the Mustangs (10-3). Destiny Haldeman scored 16 and Kylie Mogen added 12.
Teryn Karlstad scored 33 and Marne Milanowski had 20 for Eau Claire Regis (9-3).
Overall the Mustangs have now won six of their last seven games.
Menomonie returns to action on Thursday at home when the Mustangs host Rice Lake in a Big Rivers contest.
Elk Mound boys 58, Saint Croix Central 51
At Elk Mound, the Mounders secured a nonconference win over the Panthers (4-5).
Brett Lew had 14 points to lead Elk Mound. Marcus Linblom added 12 and Rian Flynn and Nate Lew each had nine.
Tuesday
Hudson 73, Menomonie boys 68
At Menomonie, the Mustangs were defeated by the Raiders in a Big Rivers Conference matchup.
Jace Kressin led the Mustangs (5-6, 2-4) with 16 points. Jake Ebert joined him in double figures with 10 while Davis Barthen and Sam Sleichert each scored nine.
Hudson (7-2, 3-2) was led by 20 points from Keyser Helterbrand and 18 from Luke Healy.
Menomonie hosted New Richmond on Friday and will play at Holmen on Monday.
Elk Mound girls 57, Mondovi 24
At Elk Mound, the Mounders built a 30-9 advantage by the half and cruised to their seventh win in a row against Mondovi in a Dunn-St. Croix matchup.
Morgan Radtke scored 16 points to lead the Mounders. Brook Plaszcz chipped in 10 while Sydney Simpson and Hailey Blaskowski each had seven.
Rian Evans led Mondovi (1-9, 1-5) with seven points.
Elk Mound was on the road against Durand on Friday night. The Mounders host Boyceville on Thursday.
Colfax girls 69, Durand 57
At Colfax, the Vikings edged the Panthers in a battle for first place in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference.
Kameri Meredith had a game-high 30 points for Colfax (9-2, 6-0). Alyssa Dachel scored nine and Morgan Schleusner and Madison Barstad each added eight.
Durand (9-1, 5-1) was led by 19 points from Emma Hansen.
Colfax hosted Boyceville on Friday and will play at nonconference opponent Eau Claire Regis on Monday.
Boyceville 46, Spring Valley 39
At Boyceville, the Bulldogs moved back over .500 on the season with a Dunn-St. Croix Conference win over the Cardinals.
Rachel Prestrud scored 14 points and Emma Ouellette added 13 to lead the Bulldogs (6-5, 3-3).
Alyxis Johansen scored led Spring Valley (1-9, 1-5) with 12 points.
Boyceville has a nonconference matchup with Amery on Tuesday.
Thursday
Elk Mound boys 45, Glenwood City 33
At Elk Mound, the Mounders pulled away from the Hilltoppers in a DSC matchup.
Rian Flynn, Nate Lew and Brett Lew each scored 10 points while Marcus Kinblom added eight points for the Mounders (5-6, 3-2).
Gavin Janson scored 10 points for Glenwood City (3-8, 2-3).
Elk Mound hosts Mondovi on Tuesday.
Colfax boys 75, Mondovi 50
At Mondovi, the Vikings scored a DSC win over the Buffaloes.
Ben Thompson led all scorers with 30 points for Colfax (8-1, 4-1).
Owen Schultz scored 16 points for Mondovi (7-4, 2-3).
After playing a nonconference game at Eleva-Strum on Friday, the Vikings host Durand on Tuesday.
Durand 66, Boyceville boys 25
At Durand, the Panthers outscored the Bulldogs 38-14 in the first half on the way to a DSC win.
Brendan Sempf and Cade Klefstad each scored eight points to lead Boyceville (2-8, 0-5).
Christian O'Keefe finished with 13 for the Panthers (6-4, 3-2).
Boyceville hosts Spring Valley on Tuesday.
