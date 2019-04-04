BLOOMER — The Elk Mound softball rallied but ultimately fell to Bloomer 8-7 on Thursday evening in a nonconference matchup.
Elk Mound (1-1) scored three runs in the top of the sixth to tie the game before the Blackhawks would later win on a walk-off double by Annabelle Wittrock in the seventh.
The Mounders evened the game in the sixth on Abigail Curry’s two-run single, driving in Hailey Blaskowski and Clare Hallum after the duo executed a double steal earlier in the at-bat. Blaskowski had an RBI double earlier in the inning to drive home McKenna Diermeier after the freshman reached base with a one-out single.
Morgan Radtke opened the scoring in the second inning with an RBI triple, plating Hallum and staking the Mounders to a 1-0 lead. Bloomer scored six runs in the bottom of the second and held a five-run lead until Elk Mound scored four times in the top of the fourth. Blaskowski drove in two of the runs in that inning with a two-out single.
Hallum struck out one in a complete-game effort in the circle.
Earlier in the week Elk Mound opened the season with a 12-2 win over Fall Creek on Tuesday. The Mounders open Dunn-St. Croix Conference play on Monday at Colfax.
Tuesday Baseball
Fall Creek 4, Elk Mound 3
At Fall Creek, the Mounders fell in walk-off fashion to the Crickets.
Blaze Todd was 3-for-3 with a double while Brett Rosenthal and Ryan Rohl each had runs batted in for the Mounders.
Elk Mound plays at Colfax on Monday.
Girls Soccer
Menomonie 2, Sparta 1
At Sparta, a pair of first-period goals powered the Mustangs to a nonconference win in their season opener.
Menomonie opens Big Rivers Conference play with a pair of contests this week as the Mustangs play at Eau Claire Memorial on Tuesday and at Chippewa Falls on Thursday.
Track and Field
Relays lead Colfax at St. Croix Central invite
At Hammond, the Vikings earned two relay wins while seven other teams finished at least fourth for Colfax.
The girls 800-meter relay team of Jayna Bowe, Kameri Meredith, Samantha Pretasky and Morgan Schleusner won their race in one minute, 56.58 seconds while the boys 400 team of Jeremy Artist, Vasco Ferreira, Luke Heidorn and Trey Hovde were victorious in 46.68.
The girls 1,600 team of Bowe, Teagan Field, Meredith and Pretasky was second while three teams took third — the girls 3,200 (Juelia Berger, Hailey Prince, Erica Kallstrom, Pretasky), the boys 800 (Artist, Ferreira, Heidorn, Noah Heidorn) and the boys 1,600 (Hovde, Noah Heidorn, Ed Hydukovich, Trevor Rothbauer). The girls 400 team of Bowe, Field, Pretasky and Schleusner came home fourth.
Luke Heidorn was victorious in the 300 hurdles in 45.53 and took second in the 800. Meredith was runner-up in the 100 hurdles, Artist was second in the 100, Rachel Knutson was second in the 200 and Best finished in second place in the 3,200. Hove (800) and Kallstrom (3,200) were each fifth in their respective events. The girls (59 points) and boys (55) were third and fourth, respectively, in the their team standings as Saint Croix Central (98) and Saint Croix Falls (92) won the girls and boys team titles.
Rachel Becker finished in fifth place in the 300 hurdles and Nathan Corr was fifth in the 3,200 to lead the way for Boyceville. The boys 3,200 relay team of Corr, Cade Klefstad, Steven Rasmussen and Brian Johnson came home sixth. The girls (7) tied for 12th in the team standings while the boys (8) were 12th.
Monday Baseball
Somerset 13, Colfax 3
At Somerset, the Vikings fell to the Spartans in a nonconference season opener.
Caden Erickson was 2-for-3 while Bryce Sikora, Chris Scharlau and George Scharlau each drove in runs for the Vikings (0-1).
Jack Gazdik had three hits and three RBIs for Somerset.