ST. CROIX FALLS — Unbeaten Boyceville wrestlers Brock Schlough and Trent Joles dominates on their way to weight class championships on Saturday at the St. Croix Falls Wrestling Classic.
Schlough improved to 32-0 with a pair of pinfall wins, a technical fall and a major decision at 152 pounds while Joles also picked up his 32nd win on the season as a part of a day with three pinfall wins and one bye.
Josiah Berg was third at 106 pounds for the Bulldogs, capped by beating Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren’s Nolan Johnson by pinfall in 56 seconds.
Tyler Dormanen (138) and Nick Goodell (145) each finished fifth as the Bulldogs were third in the team standings with 144 points.
St. Croix Falls won the team title with 178.5 points.
Boyceville hosts Glenwood City in a dual on Thursday.
Gymnastics
Menomonie sixth at Rice Lake
At Rice Lake, the Mustangs scored a season high in team points to take sixth at the Rice Lake Invitational.
The Mustangs scored 125.45 points, led by a number of strong performances.
Chloe Oehler finished fourth (9.05) in the floor exercise while Melody Greenwood was ninth (8.875). Greenwood was also sixth on the bars (7.925), Greenwood and Oehler tied for 12th on the vault (8.8) and Alexis Anderson finished 15th on the balance beam (7.65).
Greenwood finished eighth all around with 33.1 points while Chloe Oehler had 32.35 all-around points, season bests for both.
“The coaches are seeing much more confidence in these two girls this season,” Menomonie coach Erin Liljedahl said of Greenwood and Oehler. “Last year, they were just as talented, however often let the nerves get the better of them. This year they have taken on more leadership roles for the team and have learned to let go and enjoy the competition, which has done great things for their performances.”
Menomonie hosts Chippewa Falls in a Big Rivers Conference dual on Thursday.
Boys Hockey
Somerset 3, Menomonie 2 (OT)
At Somerset, the Spartans edged the Mustangs in an overtime matchup.
Sedric Yukel and Kaleb Miller each lit the lamp for the Mustangs (5-12-0) while Jackson Skutt stopped 20 shots in net.
Noah Bailey scored twice for Somerset including the game winner 51 seconds into the extra period.
After hosting River Falls on Tuesday, Menomonie plays at Black River Falls on Saturday.
Friday Boys Basketball
Colfax 76, Boyceville 28
At Boyceville, the Vikings beat the Bulldogs in Dunn-St. Croix Conference play.
Ben Thompson led Colfax (11-1, 6-1) with 21 points and added nine rebounds. George Scharlau and Cole Seehaver scored 14 and 13 points, respectively, for the Vikings.
After playing at Turtle Lake on Monday, Colfax hosts Spring Valley on Thursday. Boyceville (2-10, 1-7) plays at Elk Mound on Thursday.
Durand 48, Elk Mound 47
At Elk Mound, a Mounder rally fell short in defeat to the Panthers.
Brett Lew scored 12 points for Elk Mound while Blaze Todd added eight points.
Isaiah Whitwam had 12 for Durand.
Following a game at Eau Claire Regis on Monday, the Mounders host Boyceville on Thursday.
Wrestling
Menomonie’s Skillings wins at East Ridge Ruckus
At East Ridge, Minn., Sam Skillings finished first at 182 pounds for the Mustangs.
Skillings won all five of his matches, last defeating St. Michael-Albertville (Minn.)’s Jonah Hayes by 6-2 decision for the win.
Menomonie’s Jake Boyette finished third at 160 pounds and Andrew Fenton was fifth at 285 pounds for the Mustangs as they took 12th as a team with 74 points.
St. Michael-Albertville (Minn.) won the team championship with 235.5 points.
After wrestling at Rice Lake on Tuesday, Menomonie hosts an invite on Friday.
WRESTLING
Menomonie at East Ridge (Minn.) invitational, 5 p.m.
