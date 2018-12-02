EAGLE RIVER — Sidney Polzin scored four goals as the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team improved to 3-0-1 on the season with a 7-3 nonconference win over Northland Pines on Saturday afternoon.
Polzin scored twice in the first period and two more in the third as Chi-Hi/Menomonie won its third in a row after tying its opening game of the season with Onalaska.
Madelyn Hebert, Ella Ausman and Chloe Beaudette each scored goals in the win while Emelia Bergh and Beaudette each had a pair of assists.
Caroline O’Dell stopped 18 shots in net for Chi-Hi/Menomonie.
On Friday, the team scored a 4-1 win over Lakeland Union in Menomonie.
Kendall Rudiger scored two goals in the victory.
Polzin scored a power-play goal in the final minute of the first period for Chi-Hi/Menomonie to give the team a 1-0 lead. That score stuck until second half of the third period when Hebert scored on an assist from Bergh to double the lead.
Lakeland Union scored a few minutes later but Rudiger scored her two goals in the final minutes to ice the win.
Haley Frank made 30 saves in net for Chi-Hi/Menomonie.
“Thought it was a really good team win,” Chi-Hi/Menomonie coach Tony Menard said. “Haley played well tonight and came up with some big saves in big situations. Had several girls produce offensively which we will need moving forward.”
Boys Hockey
Menomonie splits trip
The Mustangs won once and lost once over the weekend, routing DeForest 9-1 on Saturday and falling to Waunakee 4-1 in road contests.
Carter Davidson had a monster game in the win, scoring four goals and assisting on two others. Kaleb Miller scored twice while Brigs Richartz, Cole Mensing and Holden Rudiger each found the net for the Mustangs (2-2). Mensing had three assists while Ryan Sisko and Miller added two with Trent Weber and Grant Imsande helping on one goal each.
Jackson Skutt stopped 19 shots in goal.
Sisko scored the team’s lone goal against Waunakee on an assist from Mensing and Davidson. Skutt made 34 saves in that contest.
Girls Basketball
Menomonie 47, Eau Claire Memorial 33
At Eau Claire, the Mustangs improved to 2-0 in Big Rivers Conference play with a win over the Old Abes.
Lexi Hastings had 16 points for Menomonie (3-1, 2-0) as the Mustangs are now one of two teams unbeaten in league play, along with Chippewa Falls.
The Mustangs face the Cardinals on Friday in Chippewa Falls after hosting La Crosse Logan in a nonconference game on Tuesday.
Boys Basketball
Eau Claire Memorial 61, Menomonie 52
At Eau Claire, the Old Abes dealt the Mustangs a defeat in the Big Rivers Conference opener for both teams.
Sam Zbornik had 15 points and Ethan Wurtzel scored nine for Menomonie (1-1, 0-1) with Davis Barthen adding eight.
The Mustangs host Chippewa Falls on Friday after playing a nonconference game at La Crosse Logan on Tuesday.
