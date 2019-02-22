COLFAX — The Colfax boys basketball team earned an outright Dunn-St. Croix Conference championship on Thursday evening in a 77-33 victory over Boyceville in the regular season finale for both teams.
The Vikings jumped out to a 46-19 lead at halftime on the way to the victory.
Ben Thompson led Colfax (21-1, 13-1) with 28 points while George Scharlau and Luke Heidorn added 16 and 12 points, respectively. Trevor Rothbauer scored eight as the Vikings close the regular season an 18-game winning streak. Colfax’s last loss was its only loss of the season thus far, a 53-46 defeat at Spring Valley in the fourth game of the season on Dec. 6.
Jaden Reismer scored nine points for Boyceville (2-17, 0-14) with Brady Nye and William Link each added six.
Boyceville opens the Division 4 postseason as a No. 12 seed on Tuesday at No. 5 Cameron while Colfax has a bye to the semifinals on Friday, where the Vikings face the winner of Tuesday’s game between No. 11 Chetek-Weyerhaeuser and No. 6 Unity.
Elk Mound 43, Durand 38
At Durand, the Mounders capped the regular season with a Dunn-St. Croix win over the Panthers.
Brett Lew was the leading scorer for Elk Mound (9-12, 7-7) with 13 points as Marcus Kinblom and Ryan Bohl added eight and seven points, respectively.
Fletcher Weiss and Isaiah Whitwam each scored eight for Durand (13-9, 9-5).
Elk Mound closes the regular season at Bloomer on Saturday before starting Division 3 postseason play on Tuesday at Somerset.
Tuesday Boys Basketball
Colfax 61, Plum City/Elmwood 46
At Colfax, the Vikings scored a Dunn-St. Croix Conference win over the Wolves.
Ben Thompson had a big game in the victory with 27 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Ed Hydukovich scored 15 points and Luke Heidorn finished with eight points for the Vikings.
Tyler Maxwell scored 16 points for Elmwood/Plum City.
Mondovi 55, Elk Mound 51
At Elk Mound, the Buffaloes outscored the Mounders 40-26 in the second half for a Dunn-St. Croix win.
Ryan Bohl had 12 points for Elk Mound while Nate Lew and Marcus Kinblom each finished with nine points and Brett Lew had eight points.
Avery Hoepner and Owen Schultz each had 18 points for Mondovi.
Girls Basketball
Boyceville 40, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 39
At Boyceville, the sixth-seeded Bulldogs overcame a 21-16 halftime deficit in a Division 4 regional quarterfinal victory.
Kady Grambow scored 15 points and Ana Evenson added 11 for Boyceville (10-11), who advanced to play at No. 3 Unity on Friday.
Madeleine Schofield led Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (6-15) with 14 points.
Elk Mound 61, Viroqua 21
At Elk Mound, the fifth-seeded Mounders limited Viroqua to five first-half points in a Division 3 regional quarterfinal win.
Morgan Radtke had a big night for the Mounders (15-7) with 26 points and added 14 rebounds. Kayla Bridges chipped in with eight points and a pair of assists in the win.
Elk Mound played at No. 4 Westby on Friday.
Vanessa Lohr scored eight points for Viroqua (1-21).
Monday Boys Basketball
Colfax 69, Northwood 46
At Colfax, the Vikings earned a nonconference win over the Evergreens.
Ben Thompson led Colfax with 19 points and pulled down eight rebounds. George Scharlau and Ed Hydukovich added 15 and 14 points, respectively and Luke Heidorn scored seven.
Hunter Phillips led all scorers with 22 points.
Glenwood City 79, Boyceville 45
At Glenwood City, the Hilltoppers beat the Bulldogs in Dunn-St. Croix play.
Jaden Reismer led Boyceville with 17 points and Brendan Sempf added 12.
Brandyn Hallquist had a game-high 24 points for Glenwood City.
