COLFAX — The Colfax girls basketball moved to the top of the Dunn-St. Croix Conference all alone earlier in the week and the Vikings had no intention and moving from their new-found perch, rolling past Boyceville 66-34 on Friday evening.
Kameri Meredith led the Vikings with 23 points while adding seven rebounds and three steals. Alyssa Dachel scored 11 points while Rachel Scharlau aded eight points in the victory for Colfax (10-2, 7-0).
Rachel Prestrud scored 12 points for the Bulldogs (6-6, 3-4).
The Vikings jumped out to a 31-15 lead at the break before extending it by outscoring Boyceville 35-19 in the second half.
Following a nonconference matchup at Eau Claire Regis on Monday, the Vikings host Spring Valley on Thursday. Boyceville has a nonconference game at Amery on Tuesday before playing at Elk Mound on Thursday.
Durand 72, Elk Mound 54
At Durand, the Panthers bested the Mounders in Dunn-St. Croix Conference play.
Sophie Cedarblade and Morgan Radtke each had 13 points for Elk Mound (10-3, 5-2) while Victoria Fasbender also finished in double figures with 10 points.
Emily Annis scored 19 points for Durand (10-1, 6-1).
Boys Basketball
Menomonie 75, New Richmond 65
At Menomonie, the Mustangs picked up a nonconference win over the Tigers.
Jace Kressin led all scorers with 19 points for Menomonie (6-6). Jake Ebert and Sam Sleichert finished with 16 and 11 points, respectively, while Devauntaye Parker and Sam Zbornik each had nine points.
Jack Stuedemann scored 17 for the Tigers (7-4).
After a nonconference game at Holmen on Monday, the Mustangs play at Rice Lake on Thursday.
Colfax 70, Eleva-Strum 47
At Eleva, Noah Heidorn’s 20 points helped the Vikings beat the Cardinals in nonconference action.
Heidorn was one of three Colfax players to score at least 11 points, joined by Ben Thompson with 12 points and Ed Hydukovich with 11. George Scharlau and Jackson Hellmann each scored nine as well for the victorious Vikings (9-1).
Isaac Larabee and Nick Higley each scored eight for Eleva-Strum (3-8).
Colfax plays two Dunn-St. Croix Conference games this week, starting with a match at home against Durand before playing at Boyceville on Friday.
Girls Hockey
Chi-Hi/Menomonie 2, Lakeland 1
At Minoqua, the Chi-Hi/Menomonie girls hockey team defeated Lakeland in a nonconference matchup.
Megan Klass scored a shorthanded goal in the second period with an assist credited to Abby Martin to grab the lead.
Chi-Hi/Menomonie extended its lead to two 11 minutes into the third period as Sidney Polzin found the back of the net on another shorthanded goal off the assist from Kaitlyn Buckli.
Lakeland (4-9) scored its lone goal with about two minutes left in the game. The win matches Chi-Hi/Menomonie’s win total from last season.
Chi-Hi/Menomonie (6-8-2) plays Eau Claire Area in Menomonie on Thursday.
Wrestling
Barron 54, Bloomer/Colfax 24
At Barron, the Golden Bears won a Heart O’North Conference dual.
Luke Blanchard (106 pounds), Julio Hernandez (126), Sawyer Best (132), Mitchel Harmon (138) each picked up victories by pinfall for Bloomer/Colfax.
Saturday Wrestling
Bloomer/Colfax’s Harmon, Best win at Ladysmith
At Ladysmith, Mitchel Harmon and Sawyer Best each finished in first place for Bloomer/Colfax at the Ladysmith invite.
Best was best at 132 pounds, winning all four of his matches with the final coming by a tight 3-2 decision over Cornell/Gilman’s Sam Pickerign for the title. Harmon won at 138 pounds with four victories, three coming by pinfall before a decision win against Reedsville’s Landon Kasper.
Bowen Rothbauer took third at 152 pounds and Luke Blanchard was fifth at 106 pounds.
Bloomer/Colfax is off until hosting Flambeau on Jan. 22 at Bloomer.
Gymnastics
Menomonie ninth at Winter Wonderland invite
At River Falls, the Mustangs finished in ninth place as a team at the Winter Wonderland invite.
Melody Greenwood finished 15th all-around with 32.2 points, including a 10th place in the floor exercise with a personal best score of 8.9. Greenwood was also 17th on the vault and uneven bars on the day.
Justice Quilling finished 25th on the vault and Alexis Anderson and Quilling were 27th and 28th, respectively, in the floor exercise.
Menomonie returns to action on Thursday in a triangular at Chippewa Falls.
