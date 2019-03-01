SOMERSET — The Colfax girls basketball team advanced to Saturday’s sectional finals with a 55-50 victory over Saint Croix Falls on Thursday in a Division 4 sectional semifinal matchup.
Colfax (19-4) faces Melrose-Mindoro on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Eau Claire Memorial with the winner advancing to next week’s state tournament in Green Bay.
The Vikings jumped out to a 26-19 halftime lead and held off the Saints (21-3) in the second half to earn a rematch with the Mustangs on Saturday.
Morgan Schleusner led the way for the Vikings with 17 points while Savannah Henricks added 15 points. Kameri Meredith scored eight points and Rachel Scharlau added six for the victorious Vikings.
Olivia Miron had 17 points for the Saints and Kaylee Miron also finished in double figures with 10 points.
Colfax will go for the program’s fourth trip to state against the Mustangs, a team the Vikings fell to 69-52 on Dec. 17 in a nonconference matchup in Colfax. Melrose-Mindoro defeated Colfax 52-31 in last season’s sectional finals.
The Mustangs have a balanced offense with four players averaging at least nine points per game. Mesa Byom leads the team with 13.6 points per game, according to WisSports.net, with Erika Simmons (12.4 PPG), Katie Christopherson (11.8 PPG), Emily Herzberg (11.8 PPG) and Calette Lockington (9.6 PPG) also leading the team in scoring.
Melrose-Mindoro defeated Durand 51-39 in Thursday’s sectional semifinals. The Vikings enter Saturday’s contest having won five games in a row.
Tuesday
Boys Basketball
Elk Mound 46, Somerset 41
At Somerset, the nine-seeded Mounders defeated the eighth-seeded Spartans in Division 3 regional quarterfinal contest.
Elk Mound (10-13) faced top-seeded Prescott on Friday.
The Mounders trailed by two at the break but outscored Somerset 28-21 in the second half.
Marcus Kinblom had a team-high 16 points for Elk Mound. Brett Lew added eight and Jake Mentzel seven.
Somerset (9-13) was led by Trae Kreibich and Ty Madden who scored each had 11 points.
Cameron 87, Boyceville 42
At Cameron, the Bulldogs had their season end in a Division 4 regional quarterfinal loss to the Comets.
Fifth-seeded Cameron (17-5) advanced to play at fourth-seeded Cumberland on Friday.
Boyceville ends its season at 2-18.
