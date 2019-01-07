EAU CLAIRE — The Menomonie boys basketball team stunned two-time defending Big Rivers Conference champion Eau Claire North on Friday evening in a 70-51 victory.
Davis Barthen scored 19 points and was one of four Mustangs (5-5, 2-3) players to finish in double figures. Jace Kressin scored 14 points, Brock Thornton added 13 points and Jake Ebert scored 11 in the victory for Menomonie with Ethan Wurtzel adding six.
Dalton Banks had a game-best 22 points and Ashton Kallstrom scored 14 for the Huskies (6-3, 2-2).
Menomonie raced out to a 34-21 lead in the first half and held it after the break, outscoring the Huskies 36-30 in the final 18 minutes to earn the win.
After hosting Hudson in a conference matchup on Tuesday, the Mustangs host New Richmond on Friday evening.
Colfax boys basketball 70, Plum City/Elmwood 46
At Plum City, the Vikings routed the Wolves in Dunn-St. Croix Conference acction.
Ben Thompson had 17 points to lead Colfax (7-1, 3-1) in the win. George Scharlau scored 14 points and Ed Hydukovich and Luke Heidorn each scored 12 points.
Jackson Glampe scored 17 points for Plum City/Elmwood (3-5, 1-3).
Colfax plays at Mondovi on Thursday.
Spring Valley 57, Elk Mound boys basketball 48
At Spring Valley, the DSC leading Cardinals beat the Mounders.
Marcus Kinblom finished with a double-double in defeat for Elk Mound with 22 points to go with 11 rebounds. Rian Flynn added nine points and three rebounds as well for the Mounders (3-6, 2-2).
Dylan Bosshart had 17 points for Spring Valley (6-4, 4-0).
After hosting Saint Croix Central on Monday, Elk Mound is back on the court Thursday at home against Glenwood City.
Cumberland 48, Bloomer/Colfax wrestling 29
At Cumberland, the Beavers prevailed in a Heart O’North dual.
Luke Blanchard (106 pounds) and Sawyer Best (132) each earned pinfall victories for Bloomer/Colfax, while Nate Rosolowski (160) picked up a technical fall win and Bowen Rothbauer (152) and Mitchel Harmon (138) each won by decision.
Saturday
Chi-Hi/Menomonie girls hockey 5, Viroqua 4 (OT)
At Viroqua, it didn’t take Ella Ausman long to net the game-winning goal.
Ausman scored the overtime winner 46 seconds into the extra frame on an assist from Olivia Klass as Chi-Hi/Menomonie defeated Viroqua in a nonconference matchup.
Five different players scored in the win for Chi-Hi/Menomonie as Megan Klass, Samantha Kukuk, Abigail Martin, Kendall Rudiger and Ausman each found the back of the net. Olivia Klass, Rudiger and Ausman each had assists as well in the victory.
Erin Simonson scored two goals for Viroqua.
Haley Frank stopped 27 shots in net for Chi-Hi/Menomonie (5-8-2).
Chi-Hi/Menomonie hosts Hudson in a Big Rivers Conference contest on Thursday in Chippewa Falls.
Menomonie boys hockey 4, Northwest Icemen 3
At Menomonie, the Mustangs edged the Icemen in nonconference play.
Zach Demarce scored a pair of goals in the win and Kaleb Miller and Adam Wilson also found the net for the victorious Mustangs. Jackson Skutt stopped 23 saves in goal of the victory.
Menomonie hosts Eau Claire Memorial on Thursday.
Boyceville wrestling wins three titles at Bluejay Challenge
At Merrill, three Bulldog grapplers finished first in their respective weight classes at the Bluejay Challenge.
Josiah Berg, Brock Schlough and Trett Joles each took the top spot to lead a strong day. Berg won the crown at 113 pounds with three technical fall wins and a pinfall victory. Schlough earned three pinfall wins, a technical fall and a major decision on his way to the title at 152 pounds. Joles had four pinfall wins in 2:16 or quicker as he won the title at 182 pounds.
Nate Stuart took third at 126 and Ira Bialzik was fifth at 132 for the Bulldogs, who were fifth as a team with 298.5 points. Tomahawk won the team title with 426. points.
The Bulldogs hit the road on Thursday to wrestle Spring Valley/Elmwood at Spring Valley.
