The Menomonie boys hockey team scored twice in the third period of a 6-3 defeat to Chippewa Falls on Thursday in Big Rivers Conference action in Menomonie.
Adam Wilson and Kaleb Miller each scored in the third for the Mustangs (2-4) with Carter Davidson and Ryan Sisko assisting on Miller’s goal. Davidson opened the scoring for Menomonie in the first period with a short-handed goal off an assist from Miller.
Chippewa Falls scored three goals in the first period before adding three more in the second period.
Jackson Skutt made 21 saves.
Menomonie hosts River Falls on Dec. 11.
Wrestling
Ladysmith 51, Bloomer/Colfax 26
At Colfax, the Lumberjacks defeated Bloomer/Colfax in a Heart O’North Conference battle.
Bowen Rothbauer got a victory over Ladysmith’s Connor Franson by technical fall (19-3) and Cal Lueck also won a 8-5 decision over Ryan Vollendorf.
Bloomer/Colfax wrestles at the Eau Claire North Husky invitational on Saturday.
Tuesday Boys Hockey
Hayward 5, Menomonie 2
At Menomonie, three first-period goals doomed the Mustangs in a loss to the Hurricanes.
Cole Mensing and Zach Demarce each scored goals for the Mustangs while Kaleb Miller assisted on both goals.
Jackson Skutt made 40 saves for the Mustangs.
Girls Hockey
Western Wisconsin 8, Chi-Hi/Menomonie 1
At Somerset, the Stars dealt Chi-Hi/Menomonie its first loss of the season.
Emme Bergh scored for Chi-Hi/Menomonie (3-1) at 9:14 in the first period for her team’s lone goal of the game. The Stars (5-0) scored twice in the first period and three times in the second and third periods to earn the win.
Haley Frank stopped 33 shots for Chi-Hi/Menomonie, who returns to action on Saturday by hosting Bay Area at Menomonie.
